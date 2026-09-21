Chris Jones Has Stern Message for Harrison Butker Detractors

The Kansas City Chiefs won a nailbiter over the Indianapolis Colts 33-30 in overtime in Week 2.

It was a back-and-forth shootout between the two teams, but the Chiefs stepped up when it mattered the most and secured the victory. A big part of that was kicker Harrison Butker, who hit four field goals on the night. However, he did miss one early in the second quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Bluntly Defends K Harrison Butker

While speaking to the media after the game, Jones was asked about the confidence he had in Butker as he knocked in the game-winning field goal as time expired.

“Listen, they talk about my kicker like — y’all as a whole doubt my kicker last year, and I just have two middle fingers to y’all,” Jones said. “I love But (Butker), I trust in But, and I think But is the best kicker in the league. And I’m going to continue to support my kicker. Listen, nobody is perfect. Even though we want But to make them all, sometimes your not, and that’s the just the cycle of life. That’s where adversity comes in. That’s why I support But, because he stands tall every time and he faces it like a man. Two middle fingers to anybody who doubts my kicker.”

Harrison Butker remains one of the top kickers in NFL

Butker hasn’t been quite as dominant over the last couple of years as he was early in his career, but is still among the best in the league. In 2025 Butker converted on 86.8% of his field goal attempts, but had a career low 88.6% conversion rate on extra point attempts.

In 2024 the Chiefs gave Butker a four-year, $25.6 million contract extension, which was the highest for any kicker in NFL history at the time. Butker is one of only four kickers to have three Super Bowl rings. His 57-yard field goal he made during Super Bowl LVIII is the longest in Super Bowl history.

Butker is 5-6 on field goal attempts so far in 2026, and 7-7 on extra point attempts. During the preseason, he hit a 69-yard field goal. Had that happened in the regular season, it would have been an NFL record. The Chiefs will certainly lean on him to make more game-winning kicks moving forward, and hopefully he can deliver.