Chris Jones Has Symbolic Title Stripped Away After Historic Deal

Since Chris Jones was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs back in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the team have won three Super Bowls and nine AFC West championships.

Jones himself has been nominated to seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams (three apiece for first and second team). Yet perhaps the most distinguishing factor that places him atop the league’s finest defensive tackles is his salary.

Since signing a five year, $158.75 million deal back in 2024, Jones has been the highest compensated defensive tackle in the NFL. However, on Friday that changed, as Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons received a massive three year, $105.8 million extension that now makes him by far and away the highest paid DT in the league’s illustrious history.

Chris Jones’ Contract Overtaken by Jeffrey Simmons

“The Titans and All-Pro Jeff Simmons agreed to a deal making him the highest paid DT in NFL history, per me & MikeGarafolo.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday June 19.

“The 3-year, $105.8M extension includes $100M guaranteed and was negotiated by Todd France and A.J. Stevens of @athletesfirst . Confirmed on IG by @toddfrance_”.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the deal is that Simmons has almost 95% of his contract guaranteed, something that was undoubtedly critical to the negotiations for the 28-year old’s contract.

Simmons is now signed through 2030 and will make almost exactly $150 million over the next five years in a Titans outfit.

Is Simmons a Better Defensive Tackle Than Jones?

At his best, only Aaron Donald laid claim to being a more destructive force on the interior than the 31-year old future Hall of Famer.

And even then, there were years in which Jones was neck-and-neck with, or even outperformed the former 3 x Defensive Player of the Year – like 2022.

But at this point in time Jones is not quite the game-changing force he once was. A slight down year in 2025 that saw him miss the All-Pro teams for the first time since 2019, combined with Simmons’ career season last year would lead many to argue that at this point in time, the Titan is the superior interior defensive lineman.

Whilst 31 is certainly not young by any means in the modern NFL, especially for a player entering his 11th year in the league, Jones is hardly washed.

And a forthcoming season that is coming off the back of Kansas City making key additions on defense, including first round draft picks Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods, and second rounder R. Mason Thomas, could allow Jones to have a bounce-back season with him not being forced to carry such a heavy load.

But the same can also be said for Simmons. Regardless it is likely that the pair, alongside the Cincinnati Bengals‘ Dexter Lawrence, will likely be vying for the position’s top spot in the 2026 season.