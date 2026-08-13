Chris Jones Sends Clear Message to Andy Reid Before Chiefs Preseason Opener

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones isn’t exactly lobbying Andy Reid for playing time in the team’s preseason opener.

The Chiefs completed their final training camp practice before facing the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15. After Thursday’s lighter 10-10-10 session, Jones was asked whether he wanted to take the field during the preseason.

Jones made his preference clear while acknowledging the value of getting game repetitions before the regular season.

“I hope Coach Reid be like, you know, let the starters don’t play, you know?” Jones told reporters Thursday. “But also, it’s getting reps, repetition. We’ve been playing against each other. It’s good to get repetition, but I don’t want to play preseason.

“I’d rather not play, but if I do have to play, I’m going to buckle up.”

Chris Jones Wants the Rams’ Best if He Plays in Chiefs Preseason Opener

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While Jones would prefer to sit out, he wants to face the Rams’ starters if Reid decides to put him on the field.

“The mentality is like, I want to play against their starters, you know what I mean?” Jones said. “I want to play against, you know, the guys that are going to be starting on Sunday because, one, you know, you like to weigh yourself out — where I’m at, where I improve — and give me your best talent.

“So it kind of can change the dynamic. But anytime we get on that field, you’ve got to give your best.”

Reid has already made one major decision about Saturday’s game. Chiefs senior reporter Matt McMullen reported that Reid confirmed quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play against Los Angeles.

Mahomes is working his way back from the ACL and LCL injuries he suffered late last season. Reid had previously indicated the Chiefs were leaning toward holding Mahomes out of the preseason opener.

The Chiefs will have three opportunities to get game work before the regular season. They host Los Angeles on Aug. 15, visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 22 and host the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 28.

Jones Says Chiefs Are Building ‘Mental Toughness’ at Training Camp

Regardless of how much Jones plays during the preseason, the veteran believes Kansas City’s difficult training camp practices are preparing the team for the regular season.

“I think adversity builds character. I’ve always been a big believer of that,” Jones said. “And, you know, with the heat, with back-to-back days, pads on, and, you know, we’re kind of tired of hitting each other, these are the days to battle through it.

“I mean, literally, when we get during the season, Week 12, 13, when your body starts talking to you, mind over matter. I think that’s what we’re building right now. We’ve got a bunch of young guys, a lot of guys out of college. So, to hit that wall, to continue to push, is what we’re building right now.”

Jones also addressed the heat during camp and how practicing in difficult conditions can benefit Kansas City later.

“Yeah, just dealing with the heat, man. You’ve got to battle through it,” Jones said. “A little toughness, that’s where it’s created out here, you know? Repetition, back-to-back days of practice with pads on. I think it more so builds the mental toughness out here, so in the game, it won’t be so effective.”

Jones, who is entering his 11th NFL season, also reflected on how much has changed during his Chiefs career.

“Whew, memory lane,” Jones said. “A lot of adversity at first when I got here, and then championships, and a little more adversity, and hopefully another championship.”

The Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Rams kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The game will air locally on KSHB 41 and nationally on NFL Network.