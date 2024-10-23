Chiefs DT Chris Jones Has 2-Word Message on Trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Shortly after the news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade to acquire Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones took to social media to share his excitement for the blockbuster move.

“Let’s gooooooooooooo,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on October 23.

Several other Chiefs players and social media users reacted to the trade as well.

Kansas City linebacker Drue Tranquill reacted with several eyeballs emojis, and defensive end Charles Omenihu tagged Hopkins in his post, which included several handshake emojis.

“Love this move for KC. Had a big issue with drops last year. Focus on WR acquisitions this year with Hop & JuJu is in-game dependability,” former Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel wrote. “When JuJu’s back, having him, Hop, Watson, Kelce & Gray to go along with playmaking speed of Worthy & Hardman, should give KC a nice mix.”

“Many Chiefs fans have been banging the table for Kareem Hunt and DeAndre Hopkins when they’ve [been] available in recent years. Now Kareem Hunt and DeAndre Hopkins are going to be important players in the Chiefs quest for a three-peat,” another person wrote. “Funny how things turn out!”

“D-Hop will be extremely motivated. If he plays a sizable role in the Chiefs’ threepeat, they can start carving his Hall of Fame bust,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

Chiefs Add Talented WR to Injury-Riddled Offense

Kansas City is trading a fifth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-round pick in exchange for Hopkins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was the most recent Chiefs wideout to sustain an injury that will force him to miss time. Because of his injury as well as season-ending injuries to Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, Kansas City was in desperate need of WR help heading into Week 8. So, general manager Brett Veach made a big splash 13 days before the NFL trade deadline.

Hopkins is added to a Chiefs receiver room that includes Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore.

According to Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated, Hopkins has “roughly” $5.3 million left in prorated base salary for the 2024 season.

“My understanding is the Titans are expected to take on half his salary to make the deal work with the Chiefs,” Verderame wrote on X on October 23.

Chiefs Will Try to Have DeAndre Hopkins Ready for Week 8

As for when Hopkins will suit up in a Chiefs uniform, Underdog Fantasy’s James Palmer said the plan is to have the former All-Pro wideout play in Week 8, when Kansas City faces the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

I’m told the #chiefs will get DeAndre Hopkins going as soon as he lands in KC today,” Palmer wrote. “The goal is to have him play Sunday vs the #raiders per source. They’ll know by the end of the week exactly what he can do. It’s going to be hard to do I’m told, but that’s what they’re planning.”

The Chiefs-Raiders game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 27 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on CBS.