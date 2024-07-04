Chiefs DT Chris Jones Still Wants $83 Million Edge Rusher Back in KC

Edge rusher Frank Clark, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, remains a free agent in July. That’s why Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is still making it known he wants Clark back in Kansas City.

Jones shared an Instagram post on July 2 that says, “@chiefs please get him back @stonecoldjones95 please get him back” alongside a picture of Clark in the gym.

Frank Clark a Known Commodity in KC

In April 2019, the Chiefs traded a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick, and a swap of 2019 third-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Clark. Kansas City then gave Clark a five-year, $104 million contract.

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark registered 263 tackles, 131 QB hits, 67 tackles for loss, 58.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions during the regular season.

Where Clark’s impact was felt most during his time in Kansas City was during the postseason; in 12 playoff games, Clark gathered 40 total QB pressures (26 hurries, 11 sacks, 3 hits) and 23 stops, according to PFF.

During the 2022 regular season, Clark registered 45 total pressures (30 QB hurries, 9 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 15 games played, which was the third-lowest total of his eight-year career, according to PFF. He also had 8 tackles for loss, 1 safety, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Clark, who was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs, rose to the occasion yet again during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run in 2023. In three playoff games, he registered 11 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 QB hit) and 3 tackles for loss. His playoff efforts thrust him into third all-time for sacks in postseason history (13.5), just 1.5 behind the leader (Willie McGinest, 16), per StatMuse.

What ultimately put an end to Clark’s time in Chiefs Kingdom was the finances. He had a $28.6 million cap hit in 2023, which is why the Chiefs opted to cut ties with the veteran on March 7. The move freed up $21 million in cap space for the team to spend last offseason.

During the 2023 season, Clark played in two regular season games for the Denver Broncos and six games for the Seahawks.

During his NFL career, has made $83 million from his contracts, according to Spotrac.

Frank Clark Could Be Stop-Gap While Charles Omenihu Recovers

Though Clark, 31, is past his prime, he could be a helpful piece to Kansas City’s defense.

Charles Omenihu is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in January and is expected to miss some time early in the 2024 regular season. Because of that, the Chiefs could use some help along the edge until Omenihu is ready to retain a normal workload. Though Omenihu provides value along the edge and interior of the defensive line, Clark would be a situational asset that could rotate with George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah along the edge.

Ultimately, a reunion between Clark and the Chiefs would come down to contract terms. If Clark is willing to take a one-year deal that includes minimal guarantees and some incentives to help him cash out if he performs well, then Clark re-joining the two-time defending Super Bowl champions makes all the sense in the world.

According to the NFLPA’s Public Salary Cap Report, the Chiefs have $16.1 million in cap space.