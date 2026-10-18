Chiefs DB Likely Facing Fine, Suspension After Week 6 Ejection

The Kansas City Chiefs already lost offensive tackle Jaylon Moore for a good portion of the Los Angeles Chargers game in Week 6 after he was evaluated for a concussion after taking big hit in the first half, before being subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game.

Now, after punching Chargers offensive tackle Alex Harkey, Roland-Wallace has been ejected from the game.

Another Look At Christian Roland-Wallace Throwing A Punch. He’s Been Ejected. https://t.co/LF7WP1A4sR pic.twitter.com/MIFTUBt0RF — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 18, 2026

Chris Roland-Wallace Ejected For Punching Chargers Tackle

In the video that can be seen in the post above, Harkey can be seen simultaneously being pushed by safety Jaden Hicks and punched in the face with a left hook by Chris Roland-Wallace.

Prior to the punch, Harkey pushed Roland-Wallace into linebacker Nick Bolton at the end of the play after the whistle had been blown.

As a result, Roland-Wallace will likely face a fairly substantial fine and, unless there are very much mitigating circumstances, at least a one game suspension.

How Long Will Chris Roland-Wallace Be Suspended For?

For comparison, Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson received a two-game suspension for Bradley Chubb in the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. That suspension was then reduced to one-game after it came out that Chubb taunted Jackson prior to the punch, following LA’s appeal.

Another similar example is that of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who pointed and shouted at former head coach Sean Payton during the 49ers’ win against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, before attempting to confront Payton after the game. Greenlaw was suspended for one game by the league for “unsportsmanlike conduct” and fined $11,941.

Even if Roland-Wallace does not get a traditional, physical fine from the league, he will forfeit his Week 7 game cheque if the league does in fact decide to suspend him, which amounts to just shy of $60,000.

Two games would appear to be a reasonably likely length of time for the suspension, regarding the comparison with Jackson. Although given the Chiefs could argue that Roland-Wallace was also provoked, having been shoved to the ground by Harkey, one game is also totally plausible.

Suffice to say, it would be surprising if the third-year pro suits up for Kansas City next week at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.