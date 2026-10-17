NFL Punishes Bills’ Bradley Chubb for Actions in Alaric Jackson Altercation

The Buffalo Bills are putting the finishing touches on their preparation for their Week 6 action, and after skating their way to a narrow victory over the Los Angeles Rams, you can bet they will be looking for a much more straightforward win against the Las Vegas Raiders. As we have seen so far this season, though, good things rarely ever come easy in the NFL.

After the dust settled for the Bills in their win over the Rams, linebacker Bradley Chubb got into an altercation with Alaric Jackson that saw him get punched by L.A.’s veteran offensive lineman. Jackson picked up a one-game suspension for his actions, and while Chubb didn’t throw any punches, he still found a way to get punished by the league.

NFL Fines Bradley Chubb for His Role in Alaric Jackson Skirmish

Also, the #Bills’ Bradley Chubb was fined $14,329 for taunting in his postgame exchange with the #Rams’ Alaric Jackson that led to Jackson striking Chubb. https://t.co/vHFBzKJkQP— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2026

Expectations were high for Buffalo’s clash with Los Angeles, which some people believe could wind up being a Super Bowl preview, and the game lived up to expectations. There’s no hiding from the fact that the Bills got a little bit lucky, as Harrison Mevis had a game-winning field goal blocked in overtime, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.

The defense also didn’t have its best day, as it struggled to slow down a high-powered Rams offense. Chubb was part of a group of players who simply could not get much going in this one, as he finished with just two tackles on the night. Much of that was due to Jackson, who spent a lot of time going up against Chubb.

With players congregating at the middle of the field after the game, Chubb appeared to go up to Jackson and say something, which prompted the o-lineman to punch him. Jackson unsurprisingly received the brunt of the NFL’s discipline from this incident, but Chubb isn’t getting off scot-free either, as he’s been fined $14,329 for taunting Jackson.

The Bills’ Bradley Chubb was fined $14,329 for taunting in his postgame exchange with the Rams’ Alaric Jackson that led to Jackson striking Chubb,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Bradley Chubb, Bills Turn Attention to Week 6

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Bradley Chubb #9 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after sacking Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Chubb will likely feel hard-pressed to have received punishment for his involvement in this incident, but the league clearly feels that, while Jackson shouldn’t have punched him, the Pro Bowl pass rusher clearly said or did something that set him off. It’s better than getting suspended, but Chubb likely won’t be too happy to see his wallet get a bit lighter.

The Bills will be back in action on Sunday against a Raiders team that has proven to be a tougher opponent than many folks were expecting them to be entering the year. Still, Buffalo has more than enough talent to prevail in this one, and if all goes according to plan, it will walk off the field with a 5-1 record after the clock strikes zero.