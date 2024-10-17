Chiefs President & CEO Clark Hunt Breaks Silence on Re-Signing Kareem Hunt

When the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed Kareem Hunt, there was one major hurdle to clear — gaining the approval of President and CEO Clark Hunt.

If you recall, Clark Hunt publicly denounced the running back’s actions in 2018 before releasing him, noting that “Kareem was not truthful in [his] discussions” with the team on what occurred. After video evidence then revealed Kareem Hunt’s actions in 2018, the team was forced to move on.

“Well, going back six years ago, we were obviously very disappointed by the actions that we saw in that video and how he handled it afterwards,” Clark Hunt said on October 16, 2024. “As we talked about it as an organization here a few weeks ago, both [general manager] Brett [Veach] and [head coach] Andy [Reid] expressed to me that they felt confident that he had matured from that — that he had learned from the mistake [and] gotten the help that he had needed. As a result, we felt comfortable bringing him back.”

Clark Hunt also confirmed that he has finally spoken to Kareem Hunt since his return, something the RB said he hadn’t done ahead of Week 4.

“I have [spoken to Kareem],” Clark Hunt said on Wednesday of Week 7. “He expressed to me his gratitude for being back here. He knows it’s a really good fit for him from a career standpoint. Knows that he left here under some difficult circumstances and is very glad to be back and playing for our great fans [again].”

Full Statement From Clark Hunt on Kareem Hunt’s Release in 2018

The Chiefs are all about second chances, but it’s more difficult to provide one when a player has been untruthful with you in the past. That was likely the big hold-up when it came to Kareem Hunt.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt,” Clark Hunt said in an official statement in 2018. “At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

During an interview with NFL.com a few weeks after releasing the playmaker, the Chiefs President and CEO also added: “I think the most important thing for Kareem is that he gets some counseling that can help him with his issues — and I heard today that there was a report he was going to do that. Certainly, we wish the best for Kareem for the future… Our message to him was, ‘Even though we’re having to part ways with you today, we’re still supportive of you — and if you need us to get you some help off the field, we’re willing to do that.’”

Kareem Hunt Feels Getting Released by Chiefs Helped Him Get Life & Career Back on Track

When speaking with the media on September 25, 2024, Kareem Hunt did express that his release from the Chiefs impacted his life in a positive way — at least, in the long run.

“I was very young at that time, 23,” he explained. “Had a lot of success going for me and felt like I guess I needed time to figure myself out and learn. And I feel like it was good for me to do that.”

The running back also stated that the Chiefs organization made it clear that they “wanted the best” for him at the time.

“I hate the situation that it came down to but honestly, I feel like [getting released] made me a stronger person and taught me a lot about myself,” Kareem Hunt reflected. Noting earlier: “I learned that I’ve just got to think before every decision.”