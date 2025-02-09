Chiefs Owner’s Wife Tavia Shackles Hunt Sends Message Before Super Bowl

Tavia Shackles Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, spent the night before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans alongside her husband watching a performance by Harry Connick Jr.

“God blessed us with the most beautiful February evening under the stars that NO has ever seen! We’re walking into Super Bowl Sunday carrying the sweet melody of the legendary Harry Connick, Jr.’s stunning rendition of How Great Thou Art,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Tears in our eyes pondering the goodness of God 🥹❤️🙏🏼”

Tavia Hunt Credit God for the Chiefs’ 3rd-Straight Super Bowl Appearance

With the Chiefs attempting to make history by becoming the first team to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls, Tavia Hunt reflected on Kansas City’s run of success in a January 27 Instagram post.

“Overwhelmed. That’s the word that comes to mind when we reflect on the lavish grace, favor, and faithfulness of God. I’ve said it before: I don’t think God cares about football, but He cares deeply about people,” she wrote. “In 2012, we were broken—winning only 2 games and facing an unimaginable tragedy. It was a humbling, desperate season, and we had nowhere to turn but to God. That brokenness brought us to total dependence on the One who holds it all. We began praying 1 Chronicles 4:10 and committing the team to the Lord. Shortly after, Clark hired Andy Reid, and God brought the Reids to Kansas City at just the right time.”

She added, “By God’s grace we’ve had success, but it’s not ‘black magic’ or referee favoritism (look at the stats on this)—it’s lots of hard work, belief, and purpose. Patrick Mahomes leads with humility and puts God first. Marcellus Casey, our team chaplain, pours into players and their families through weekly Bible studies and prayer. Many of our players—Drew Tranquil, Harrison Butker, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Trey Smith and more—openly share their faith, lifting each other up on and off the field.”

Tavia Hunt Has Been Alongside Her Family Throughout the Super Bowl Week Festivities

Tavia Hunt has shared her family’s journey during Super Bowl week in New Orleans in several Instagram posts. She and Clark Hunt have three children, including two daughters, Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt, and a son, Knobel Hunt.

Clark and Tavia Hunt have been married since 1993 and they met while she was interning for the Chiefs.

She wrote on Instagram, “What Clark, Andy, Brett Veach, Mark Donovan have built over the past decade is more than a football team. It’s a culture grounded in winning with character, honoring tradition, inspiring our fans and uniting and uplifting our community. This journey is about walking alongside people we love and respect, who inspire fans, unite Kansas City, and honor God through their actions.”

Gracie Hunt has also been documenting their family’s time in New Orleans leading up to Super Bowl LIX. She wrote in an Instagram post on February 4, “Wow New Orleans! What an incredible welcome. ☺️ Thank you for the energy and excitement you brought to opening night. Your city shines and we’re so grateful to get to be a part of your beautiful culture and experience your kind, vibrant spirit as we gear up for next Sunday! The stage is set for an epic Super Bowl Showdown.”