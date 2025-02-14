Hi, Subscriber

Former Chiefs First-Round Pick Inks Deal to Remain in NFC: Report

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

New Orleans Saints running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, has re-signed with New Orleans on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on February 13.

As a former first-round pick of the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire’s rookie season — which consisted of 1,100 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns — was an outlier in terms of his standing as Kansas City’s clear-cut RB1. He has missed a total of 33 regular season games over five seasons and has failed to eclipse 600 rushing yards since the 2020 season.

After battling with PTSD during the 2024 offseason and for a chunk of the 2024 season, Edwards-Helaire was activated from the non-football illness list (NFI) on October 15 with the hopes of helping the two-time defending Super Bowl champions pull off a three-peat. Instead, CEH wasn’t active for any game after he was activated from NFI and was released by Kansas City on December 16.

On December 18, the Saints signed Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster on December 28. He played in two regular season games for them and registered 13 carries for 46 yards as well as three catches on five targets for 24 yards.

Given that CEH is a Baton Rouge, LA native, it makes all the sense in the world for the veteran back to re-sign with New Orleans, where he will battle for snaps behind Alvin Kamara under new head coach Kellen Moore.

X Users React to Saints Re-Signing Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Saints re-signing CEH.

“Good for Clyde. Well he didn’t live up to the first round expectations, we really loved him here in KC and he did provide some great moments and is definitely a running back you want on your roster to compliment the team,” one person wrote.

“Interesting move for the Saints! Clyde Edwards-Helaire has had an up-and-down career, but if he can stay healthy and get back to the form he showed in his rookie year, he could provide solid depth in their backfield,” another person wrote. “The Saints might be looking for that extra spark in the running game, especially if they want to compete in a tough NFC South.”

“I love this for CEH. Staying home,” another person wrote. “Should see the field in 2025. Probably not a viable fantasy target, but I have heard that they like him a lot.”

Chiefs Should Look For More RB Help in 2025

During the 2024 regular season, the Chiefs ranked 22nd in the NFL in total rushing yards (1,790), 30th in yards per carry (4.0), and 19th in rushing first downs (106), per NFL’s official website.

A large factor that played into the team’s lack of explosiveness in the run game was the absence of Isiah Pacheco. He suffered a fibula injury during Week 2 of the regular season and missed nine games as a result. But even after he returned he did not look like the explosive version of himself that we saw through the first two years of his NFL career.

Pacheco, 25, has one year remaining on his rookie deal, and the team’s primary ball carrier during the postseason, Kareem Hunt, is a pending free agent. That’s why the Chiefs would be wise to add more talent to that room during the offseason, whether it be through free agency or the draft, as a means to address the position long term.

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts for Heavy.com. A New England native who has covered the NFL since 2017, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Former Chiefs First-Round Pick Inks Deal to Remain in NFC: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x