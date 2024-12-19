Ex-Chiefs RB’s Wife Sends 3-Word Message After Signing With Saints

Former Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced the sudden release of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on December 16.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the door open for their 2020 first-round pick to return. “We sure appreciated Clyde too, for all he did here,” Reid told reporters on December 17. “Love to get him back some time too… what a great kid he is.”

However, the next day, Edwards-Helaire signed with the New Orleans Saints‘ practice squad. After nearly five years with the Chiefs, the veteran running back is returning to Louisiana, and his wife, JoJo Edwards-Helaire, couldn’t be more thrilled.

“💛🖤 I’m coming home👢,” JoJo posted on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her husband’s big news. While the running back played with the LSU Tigers before entering the NFL, his wife earned her bachelor’s degree from Xavier University of Louisiana. She proudly posted about the occasion on Instagram on May 10, 2021.

She captioned the post, “Biology w/ minors in Chemistry & Women’s studies! Yes I did it in 4. Yes I did it on a full scholly. Yes I did it with honors. Yes I got an university award. Yes I think I know everything.& I’m going to get my MPH.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Wife Strongly Hinted That He Was Not Re-Signing With the Chiefs

Before his release was announced, CEH sent a personal goodbye message to Chiefs Kingdom. He posted on X, “Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love! ❤️ 💛 -Clydro ✌🏾.”

Between his heartfelt message and Reid speaking about a possible return, numerous fans and analysts thought Edwards-Helaire might re-sign to the practice squad. However, JoJo sent a pretty definitive goodbye message to Kansas City on Tuesday.

She posted a video on her Instagram Stories of her husband heading to the airport. She wrote, “And just like that…” with a peace sign and kiss-face emoji.

While Edwards-Helaire registered a team-high 803 rushing yards in his rookie year, his production decreased every season thereafter. Despite permanently losing his starting role, he remained a fan favorite, and fans were happy to see him land back in New Orleans.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Didn’t Appear in 1 Game With the Chiefs This Season

While the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title for the ninth straight season and at 13-1, hold the best record in the league, Edwards-Helaire could only cheer for his team from the sidelines. The 25-year-old was placed on the non-football illness (NFI) list in early September due to his ongoing battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Edwards-Helaire was activated off the NFI list but never returned to the lineup. Despite not suiting up, he and his wife supported the team in person.

The Chiefs’ decision to re-sign the veteran for the 2024 NFL season came as a surprise after Kansas City declined Edwards-Helaire’s $5.46 million fifth-year option. Edwards-Helaire re-joined the Chiefs on a one-year, $1.7 million contract.

Last season, CEH recorded just 70 rushes for 223 yards and 1 touchdown, along with 17 receptions for 188 yards and a score. In four playoff games, he registered 11 carries for 53 yards.