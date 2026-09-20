Chiefs Elevate Super Bowl Champion to Active Roster for Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs are just hours away from kicking off their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football.”

On Saturday evening, the Chiefs elevated a pair of players off the practice squad onto the active 53-man roster to provide a boost against Indianapolis.

Kansas City Chiefs Elevate DL Marcus Harris, LB Cole Christiansen From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 2 Clash vs. Colts

The Chiefs announced that they are bringing defensive lineman Marcus Harris and linebacker Cole Christiansen to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad for their matchup against the Colts on Sunday night.

Although he is set to play, star defensive tackle Chris Jones is nursing a nagging calf injury. Harris will provide some insurance if Jones’ calf worsens and he has to exit the game. Jones got through Week 1’s game against the Denver Broncos just fine, and even recorded a fumble recovery. Harris is coming off an impressive preseason.

Christiansen has been with Kansas City since signing with them back in 2022. He has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, contributing mostly on special teams and occasionally on defense. With Cooper McDonald recently placed on injured reserve, the Chiefs need an extra linebacker for at least the next four weeks.

Chiefs’ Defense Will Be Challenged by Talented Colts’ Offense

Indianapolis may have taken a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, but still boast a talented roster — particularly on offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones was playing at a very high level before rupturing his Achilles late last season, and Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

They certainly have the attention of Kansas City’s defense, as Chris Jones stated earlier this week.

“We’ve been watching a lot of film in preparation,” Jones said about facing the Colts. “Last year I think the game went into overtime. That’s a very great team, and they have a lot of really good pieces around Daniel Jones. Their running back is probably one of the best backs in the league. When you look at the makeup of their team, they’re a downhill running team. We got to try to stop the run most importantly, be detailed on that, and be physical.”