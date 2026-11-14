Chiefs Get Concerning Kenneth Walker III Injury News From Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to get back in the win column last weekend against the New York Jets, and that was due in large part to another monster game from star running back Kenneth Walker III. In just eight games, Walker has completely transformed the Chiefs offense, and in the process, he has established himself as one of the top candidates for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Heading into Week 10, Walker appeared to have another good matchup on his hands against the Atlanta Falcons’ weak run defense, but he popped up on Kansas City’s injury report on Friday with a groin ailment. Suddenly, Walker’s status is up in the air for Sunday, and according to one NFL insider, it sounds like things may be trending in the wrong direction for the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Chiefs Not Optimistic About Kenneth Walker III’s Injury Status

Everybody knew Walker was a good running back coming into the year, but he has taken his game to another level with the Chiefs this season. Through eight games, Walker has racked up 872 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries, while also catching 26 passes for 172 yards and four more scores. He’s already set several career-highs in just half a season’s work, and assuming he can stay on the field, he will break a few more by the time the year is over.

Injuries have frequently posed problems for Walker in years past, although it is worth noting he played in every game for the Seattle Seahawks last season during their championship run. Walker has obviously played in each of Kansas City’s first eight games this year, but now he has a groin injury that could disrupt his momentum.

Walker’s emergence on the injury report Friday was concerning, as he did not practice because of his aforementioned ailment. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Chiefs are going to check in on Walker and see how he’s doing on Saturday, but with kickoff quickly approaching, there’s “not a ton of optimism” surrounding his status right now.

“They have to see how he is feeling,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” “It’s a bit worrisome. They don’t know where he sits right now as far as his status. They’ve got to see how today goes. They will monitor that situation. Not a ton of optimism as of yesterday because they held him out of practice, so they’ll check in the next 24 hours.”

Chiefs Holding Out Hope That Kenneth Walker III Can Play on Sunday

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With Kansas City’s passing attack struggling to get off the ground early this season, Walker has become the focal point of the team’s offense. It’s telling that Walker’s two worst games of the season came in the Chiefs’ two losses, so they clearly need him operating at full capacity in order to play their best football, but he can’t do that if he’s not on the field.

If Walker winds up being unable to play, fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson would take over as the starter, and while he’s flashed his potential early on his career, there’s no doubt the team would rather have Walker lined up in the backfield. A decision on Walker’s status will be made within the next 24 hours, but if he doesn’t turn a corner soon, he will likely miss his first game of the season.