Chiefs Reveal Bleak Kenneth Walker Injury News Ahead of Falcons Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs received an unexpected injury scare on Friday.

While speaking to the media, coach Andy Reid revealed that running back Kenneth Walker III is experiencing groin tightness, and was held out of Friday’s practice.

“Kenneth Walker came in this morning and had a tight groin,” Reid said. “So we just sat him out of practice today. We’ll just see how he feels through this afternoon, rehab, and through tomorrow.”

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Could Miss First Game of 2026

Reid would not commit to whether or not Walker will play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. It would obviously be a huge blow to the Chiefs’ offense if Walker has to sit out.

Walker is having an MVP-worthy season with 872 rushing yards, the second-most in the NFL. He also has 26 receptions for 172 yards, and 11 total touchdowns. Reid went on to say that he’s not sure how the injury occurred, but the team will not put him at risk.

“Somewhere he tweaked it,” Reid said. “He’s not one to say something like that, but he was tight this morning. We’re feeling it out to see where we’re at. We’re not going to put him at risk or anything, that’s not how we roll. If he can go he will go, if he can’t, he can’t.”

Emmett Johnson Will Start in Place of Walker if Needed

If Walker ends up not playing against Atlanta, rookie Emmett Johnson will be the next man up. Johnson has done a tremendous job in relief of Walker this season, recording 111 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards on 14 receptions, and two total touchdowns. He was named Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Who will play behind Johnson is a bit of a mystery, however. Third-string running back Brashard Smith is unavailable on injured reserve. The Chiefs brought up Jayden Ott from the practice squad, but he is questionable to play this week with a hamstring injury. Kansas City has just one running back left on the practice squad — second year man Nate Carter. If Ott can’t play, Carter will certainly be elevated to the active roster.