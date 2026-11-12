Chiefs Insiders Give Conflicting Reports on Josh Simmons’ Rehab

The injury rehab of offensive tackle Josh Simmons has been a frustrating season-long saga for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Simmons injured his back late in training camp, but it was originally believed to be minor. Even when he missed the regular season opener, the prevailing thought was that he would only miss a few games. Fast forward to Week 7, and the Chiefs finally decided to place him on injured reserve. Simmons will be eligible to return in Week 11.

Kansas City Chiefs Insider Nate Taylor Reveals He Has Not Seen Josh Simmons Since Being Placed on IR

ESPN Chiefs beat writer Nate Taylor joined 96.5 The Fan on Thursday morning, and was asked if he believes Simmons will play against the Arizona Cardinals next week. Taylor answered by reminding everyone that it is tough to get a straight answer from coach Andy Reid, and that he has not seen Simmons at the Chiefs’ facility at all since he was placed on IR.

“I think it’ funny, how can I ask a question to get an honest answer of any kind related to Josh Simmons?” Taylor stated. “Who, by the way, I have not seen since the moment he said he plateaued and he was going to have discussions with his family on the next steps of his rehab. The Chiefs themselves said they’re still trying to figure out where he’s going to rehab. So, I haven’t seen him, to be clear.”

Reid is definitely not going to reveal details regarding situations with is players. As far as Taylor not seeing Simmons, it is important to note that players who are on IR are not eligible to speak with the media. That could explain why Taylor hasn’t seen him, especially considering that another person with connections to the Chiefs organization is conflicting Taylor’s report.

Former Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz Says Josh Simmons Has Been Working Hard ‘In the Building’

Just minutes after word of Taylor’s report started making the rounds on social media, former Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz had this to say on his X (Twitter) account.

“Josh Simmons, for the record. In the building (basically since right after that crazy week,) attacking rehab, going to all the meetings, doing everything he can to get back out there, etc.”

Schwartz has been monitoring the situation between Simmons and the Chiefs closely since Day 1. Obviously Schwartz knows well how coach Reid and the organization works. For what it’s worth, Reid — as well as quarterback Patrick Mahomes — have consistently stated that Simmons is working hard and is anxious to return.