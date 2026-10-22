Chiefs Take Official Action on Josh Simmons

The Kansas City Chiefs are finally making an official roster move with offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

Head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder addressed the media on Thursday, and revealed that the team has decided to place Simmons on injured reserve as he continues to rehab from a bulging disc in his back.

“We feel that he’s plateaued in the rehab process as he’s trying to get to the final steps of recovery with return to competition,” Burkholder said. “He’s just not there yet. After discussion with Josh yesterday, we gave him some time to talk with his family and his representatives to investigate next steps as he goes through this process.

“That’s why he was listed yesterday as both personal and with the back injury. He took the day off to get with his people. It was decided and agreed upon by everybody that he should be placed on IR to give him more time to return to full function.”

Kansas City Chiefs OT Josh Simmons can return Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

With Simmons now on IR, he must miss at least the next four games. That means the earliest he could make his 2026 season debut is Week 11 in a home matchup against the Cardinals. As we well know by now, there is no guarantee that Simmons will be ready to play in that game.

Simmons returned to practice last week for the first time since injuring his back. He was a limited participant in all three sessions, which coach Andy Reid described as “ramping up.” It was expected that Simmons would continue to practice this week, but as Burkholder mentioned, he was absent as he and the team weighed their options.

Surgery Not in the Cards for Josh Simmons

Burkholder went on to say that surgery is still not being considered for Simmons, and that the team still believes in him.

“He’ll continue with the rehab process with the goal of returning to the high level that he achieved in the past,” Burkholder said. “I give a lot of credit to Josh, my doctors, my physicians, and my staff for navigating through this injury to the point where surgery is not recommended. He just needs more time to return to full function.”

Undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson will continue to hold it down at left tackle in place of Simmons. Benson has played well, earning AFC Rookie of the Month honors in September. If he continues to play at a high level, the Chiefs could have a decision to make between him and Simmons.