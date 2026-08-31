Cowboys Cut Ties With Ex-Chiefs $29 Million 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Playmaker

A former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is looking for a new home as the veteran playmaker was part of a series of recent cuts by the Dallas Cowboys. There are no shortage of veteran players who no longer have teams after the NFL’s final 53-man roster deadline on Sunday, August 30.

One of the Chiefs former starting wideouts is among these players. The Cowboys released Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the playmaker was unable to make the team’s final roster amid a loaded wide receiver depth chart.

Since leaving Kansas City, Valdes-Scantling has struggled to find a permanent landing spot. The veteran receiver spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 season.

Since being released by the Chiefs in 2024, Valdes-Scantling has also had short stints with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and most recently, the Cowboys.

Patrick Mahomes Credits Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Game-Winning Touchdown in 2024 Super Bowl

Valdes-Scantling is a 2-time Super Bowl champion who has earned more than $29.4 million during his eight NFL seasons. Prior to his 2024 release, Valdes-Scantling was on a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs.

After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in 2024, Patrick Mahomes credited Valdes-Scantling for the team’s game-winning touchdown reception by Mecole Hardman.

“It was actually MVS that came up to the huddle on the side and kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s go slide keys,'” Mahomes noted on “The Peter King Podcast” in 2024, per USA Today.

“Which is wild because it’s not really a play designed for him; it’s a play designed for Travis (Kelce) and Rashee (Rice). When he said it, it clicked for me; I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s perfect.'”

Chiefs News: Kansas City Cut Ties With 6 Wide Receivers Amid NFL Deadline

The Chiefs made their own roster moves at wide receiver ahead of the NFL deadline. Kansas City released the following six wide receivers: Andrew Armstrong, Jason Brownlee, Jacob De Jesus, Omari Evans, Xavier Loyd and Jeff Weimer.

Additionally, the Chiefs placed Jimmy Holiday on the injured reserve list. Kansas City is hoping to see improvement from the team’s veteran wideouts in 2026, including Xavier Worthy.

“I’d definitely say that’s (2025 season) not a true indication of what I am,” Worthy told The Kansas City Star on June 11. “I was limited in certain things.

“I want to come back out here and show my ability and what I can do.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Trending Towards Playing Week 1 vs. Broncos

The good news is all signs point to Mahomes being able to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Mahomes is already talking like someone planning to suit up to start the NFL season.

“I mean, obviously, I always say that because it kinda locks you in,” Mahomes remarked during an August 25, media session. “When you get that first hit, it almost kind of locks you into, all right, we’re playing football again, everything like that.

“… But at the end of the day, when we’re going into that Week 1, if I’m able to kind of get through this process and be able to play, we’ll be going up against one of the best defenses in the league. And so, I’ll have to be ready to go no matter what it is.”