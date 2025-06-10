Chiefs Make Exciting Announcement on $72 Million Starter

While the Kansas City Chiefs failed to win a historic Super Bowl three-peat, they still enter the 2025 NFL season as one of the best teams in the league.

With superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm, they always remain a contender. The Chiefs have also become the most-watched team in the league.

With Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce entering what could be his final season, and the global star power of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, the NFL gave Kansas City eight primetime games this season.

However, there’s one key offensive player that seems to seems to fall under the radar, Creed Humphrey. After the 2024 season, Humphrey signed a four-year, $72 million extension with the Chiefs, becoming the highest-paid center in the NFL, a title he still holds.

On Monday, June 9, the Chiefs announced another accolade Humphrey earned, proving he’s worth every penny.

The Chiefs Celebrated Creed Humphrey’s No. 1 Ranking on PFF



Kansas City’s official Instagram posted, “Giving credit where it’s due. PFF named Creed Humphrey the 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 center in the league headed into this season 👏.”

Pro Football Focus ranked Humphrey as the No. 1 center in its annual preseason rankings. PFF analyst Mason Cameron wrote, “Since stepping foot on an NFL field in 2021, Humphrey has not only been the most productive center but also the most productive offensive lineman in the NFL, period.

“His 2.05 PFF WAR over the past four seasons is the highest figure among all offensive linemen, and his 94.9 cumulative PFF overall grade ranks second, behind only Trent Williams.”

Chiefs Kingdom loved seeing Humphrey, who’s started every game in Kansas City since getting drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, and earned First-Team All-Pro honors last season, get his due. Even Jim Beam’s official account commented on the Chiefs’ post, “Gettin’ the recognition he deserves.”

A fan commented, “Our QB 1 protector 💪💪💪 🙌🙌🙌.” One man added, “I still feel like he’s underrated.” Another person added, “Well deserved.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & DT Chris Jones Also Earned No. 1 Spots

Joining Humphrey at the top of their respective positional rankings ahead of the 2025 season, two of his teammates, Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

PFF wrote of the two-time league MVP, “Mahomes still holds the top spot, but the margin has never been slimmer. His passing grade over the past two seasons sits at 86.0, a strong number but a step below the elite level we saw from 2018 through 2022.

“The supporting cast hasn’t always helped, particularly at receiver, but it’s fair to say his otherworldly level of play we saw from him from 2018 to 2022 is starting to get further and further away in the rearview mirror. That said, no one blends poise, playmaking and postseason performance like Mahomes, which is why he remains at No. 1 entering 2025, even if the field is closer than ever.”

As for Jones, No. 1 on the interior defender list, PFF wrote, “What more is there to say about Chris Jones? The future first-ballot Hall of Famer was once again the highest-graded interior defender in the NFL in 2024 (90.2).

“That makes it 88.0-plus marks in seven of his nine NFL seasons. His 1.69 PFF WAR over the past three years is by far the most among interior defenders.”