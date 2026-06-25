Chiefs All-Pro Down 1 Spot From Last Year on NFL Top 100 Players

Despite having a down year in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs should have multiple players on the NFL’s 2026 Top 100 Players list.

The league reveals two players each day Monday through Friday from June 22 to August 21. When they reach the top 10, one player will be revealed each day from August 24 to September 4.

Kansas City Chiefs C Creed Humphrey Lands at No. 94 on 2026 NFL Top 100 Players List

Humphrey fell just one spot from last year’s ranking of No. 93. Centers don’t usually get a ton of credit for their performances, so making the list is an honor for Humphrey. For the second straight season, he was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2025. Humphrey also earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection. Here is NFL.com’s analysis of him:

“Despite a down season for the Chiefs, Humphrey continued to make a strong case for being the top center in the league, though his fellow players might need to be reminded when considering his ranking. Having started 85 straight games to begin his career, Humphrey was an All-Pro for the second straight season and a Pro Bowler for the fourth year in a row. Humphrey earned an 88.8 overall PFF grade — tops at the position among 40 qualified centers. His 84.1 pass-blocking grade was first at the pivot, too, while his 88.5 run-blocking grade was second. After falling short of the playoffs last season, Kansas City had plenty of roster remaking to do this year, but the Chiefs are all set at center. Humphrey’s sack percentage was a miniscule 0.1%.” https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/2070150454688804881

Humphrey is under contract with Kansas City for the next three seasons through 2028. He will be just 28 years old when that deal expires, so it is very possible that he receives another long-term extension. Humphrey won’t be the last Chiefs player to make the top 100 list. Keep an eye for for guys like Trey Smith, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and now former Chief Trent McDuffie. Patrick Mahomes is a wildcard due to his season ending early with a torn ACL and LCL.

Chiefs Offensive Line Could Be Among the Best in 2026

Kansas City doesn’t have to give center a second thought with Humphrey holding it down. The same can be said for Trey Smith at right guard, who earned his second career Pro Bowl selection last season. Over at left guard, third-year man Kingsley Suamataia will look to build off a promising 2025 season.

Suamataia originally began his career as a left tackle, but it quickly became apparent that wasn’t going to work out. However, he performed admirably when he switched to left guard, and he started every game in 2025. If he can take his game to the next level in 2026, he could become a Pro Bowler.

Next to Suamataia is left tackle Josh Simmons, whose rookie year in 2025 was riddled with a wrist injury and a personal family matter. Both of those issues are now firmly behind him, and Simmons has gotten himself into tip-top shape during the offseason. He will also have the opportunity to be recognized as a Pro Bowler if he puts it all together.

The only question mark the Chiefs have along their offensive line is at right tackle. However, they have options between three impressive players in five-year veteran Jaylon Moore, second-year man Esa Pole, and rookie Kahlil Benson. The trio will compete against each other throughout training camp and preseason for the starting right tackle role.