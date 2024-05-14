Chiefs LB’s Unexpected Return Spells ‘Bad News’ for Promising Rookie

The Kansas City Chiefs continued to tweak their roster following the conclusion of rookie minicamp.

Just 10 days after Kansas City withdrew their tender offer to linebacker Cole Christensen, the Chiefs re-signed him on Monday, May 13. The sudden switch immediately raised some eyebrows, as it doesn’t bode well for Chiefs rookie Curtis Jacobs.

AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman wrote, “Ultimately, things that happen during a padless rookie minicamp practice shouldn’t sway too much when it comes to personnel decisions.” However, re-signing Christiansen could spell “bad news” for Jacobs, along with fellow undrafted linebacker Swayze Bozeman.

Jacobs and Bozeman “might not be as ready to contribute,” Goldman noted. “[Christiansen’s] addition back to the 90-man offseason roster only hurts their chances to carve out significant snaps during the offseason program with Phase III scheduled to kick off next week.”

The Chiefs immediately signed Jacobs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft. Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler named Jacobs as the “most likely” undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster.

“While Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal are all returning, Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs could provide key depth at the position,” Fowler predicted.

Of the 17 undrafted free agents signed, Pro Football Focus’ Thomas Valentine singled Jacobs out as the “One UDFA To Watch” in Kansas City. “The Chiefs have a need for depth at the linebacker position and Jacobs could provide that,” Valentine wrote on May 10.

“Jacobs logged 49 total tackles in 2023 and was an effective blitzer for Penn State, earning 31 pressures in the last two seasons and 69 defensive stops in the last three years.”

Chiefs News: GM Brett Veach Expressed Excitement Over Curtis Jacobs Before Re-Signing Cole Christiansen



Five days before Christiansen’s return, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach named Jacobs as one of the undrafted free agents he was most excited about.

Speaking to Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller on SiriusXM’s Movin’ The Chains last week, Veach credited his staff for their ability to “quickly identify” and sign top players whose names weren’t called during the draft.

“We were surprised a couple of guys didn’t get drafted,” Veach said. “I mean the linebacker from Penn State, Curtis Jacobs, the tackle for Marshall, Ethan Driskell. In both those cases I mean we were really close to just pulling the trigger in either round 6 or 7 — we ended up getting both those guys.”

The Chiefs didn’t select any linebackers in the draft, providing Jacobs a strong shot to earn a roster spot. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler listed Jacobs as the 10th-best linebacker in his draft preview with a fifth-round grade.

Brugler wrote of the 6-foot-1, 229-pounder, “Overall, Jacobs’ lack of physicality is a concern for the next level, but he has subpackage value and will earn an immediate role on special-teams coverages. He projects as a backup and a poor man’s version of Buffalo Bills’ Terrel Bernard.”

Christiansen, 26, is an experienced reserve linebacker who also provides value on special teams. During the 2023 season, he was elevated to the active roster five times before getting signed to the active roster. The two-time Super Bowl champ appeared in three playoff games, mostly on special teams, and recorded 2 total tackles.

Chiefs DT Fabien Lovett’s Stock Went Up Following Matt Dickerson’s Release



In order to make room for Christiansen, the Chiefs released veteran defensive tackle Matt Dickerson. With Dickerson gone, Fabien Lovett, another undrafted free agent favorite of Veach, has a much better shot of making the final roster.

In addition to Jacobs and Driskell, “Lovett another (defensive tackle) from Florida State,” Veach noted during his Sirius XM appearance. “Three guys there, that, you know, I think all three of those guys we’re excited about. And all three of those guys can have a chance to earn roster spots this year.”

Goldman wrote, “Dickerson was one of the few veterans standing between [sic] Lovett and more snaps during the 2024 NFL offseason. By most accounts, the Florida State product looked dominant at rookie minicamp… His path isn’t quite as complicated with Dickerson now out of the way.”