Chiefs Cut Ties With Promising Former First-Round Pick Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are cutting ties with former first-round pick Kaiir Elam just months after giving the veteran cornerback a fresh opportunity in Kansas City.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday that the Chiefs are releasing Elam as general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid continue trimming the roster before the NFL’s 6 p.m. ET deadline on August 30.

“Sources: The #Chiefs are releasing CB Kaiir Elam. Former 1st-round pick was signed this offseason,” Schultz reported on X.

Elam, 25, joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will not make Kansas City’s initial 53-man roster.

Kaiir Elam’s Short Chiefs Tenure Ends Before Regular Season

Elam entered the NFL as the Buffalo Bills‘ first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Buffalo selected the former Florida cornerback with the No. 23 overall pick.

He later landed with the Dallas Cowboys in a late-round pick swap while entering the final year of his four-year, $13.69 million rookie contract.

Dallas declined Elam’s fifth-year option and eventually released him during the 2025 season. He subsequently joined the Tennessee Titans.

Elam appeared in seven games for Dallas and another four for Tennessee in 2025. He finished the season with 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.

Kansas City signed Elam during the 2026 offseason, giving the former first-round pick another opportunity to compete for a roster spot.

Elam also comes from an NFL family. His father, Abram Elam, played safety in the league, while his uncle, Matt Elam, was also an NFL safety and a former first-round pick.

Chiefs Continue Making Moves Ahead of 53-Man Deadline

Elam joins a growing list of players who will not make Kansas City’s initial roster.

The Chiefs previously waived rookie linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and rookie cornerback Zelmar Vedder. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bissainthe is considering a return to Miami while pursuing another season of college eligibility.

Kansas City has also added talent during the cutdown process.

The Chiefs acquired rookie offensive tackle Diego Pounds from the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, Kansas City sent Baltimore a conditional 2028 sixth-round draft pick in the deal.

All 32 NFL teams must reduce their training camp rosters from 90 players to 53 by 6 p.m. ET Sunday.