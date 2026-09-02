Chiefs WR Coach Says 1 Hurdle Remains in Cyrus Allen’s Development

The Kansas City Chiefs need someone to step up within their wide receiver corps.

The position has underperformed each of the past few years, whether it be because of injuries or lack of talent. We know that guys such as Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton have plenty of skill, but each have had their own reasons why that haven’t been consistent.

Kansas City Chiefs Rookie WR Cyrus Allen Is Adjusting to Mental Challenges of the NFL

The Chiefs selected Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft this past spring. He made a great first impression on the coaching staff during offseason OTAs, particularly with his sharp route running abilities.

Allen recorded 51 receptions for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season at Cincinnati. Jesse Newell of The Athletic recently wrote an in-depth piece on Allen’s development, which revealed WRs coach Chad O’Shea stating that Allen is still getting accustomed to NFL play calling.

Receivers coach Chad O’Shea says the biggest hurdle for Allen is getting accustomed to NFL play calls. That means getting in the huddle, processing the quarterback’s words, getting lined up correctly to the left or right side of the formation, then positioning with the exact alignment and split to ensure proper spacing with teammates.

Rookie WRs Typically Struggle to Make Big Impact in HC Andy Reid’s Offense

Reid’s offensive scheme is very complex and takes a significant amount of time for players to learn and execute at a high level. Newell went on to say that because of that, Reid’s rookie WRs don’t typically have big roles in his system.

“It’s that hidden part of the game that has kept rookie receivers from getting early production in Reid’s offense before. And that’s not even taking into account that Allen is working to learn all of the Chiefs’ receiver positions — something the team doesn’t typically ask of its wideouts early in their rookie years.”

However, there have been exceptions. As recently as 2023, Rice put up a solid stat line of 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. In 2016 Tyreke Hill posted 860 total yards of receiving and rushing combined, with 9 total touchdowns. In 2008 when Reid was with the Philadelphia Eagles, DeSean Jackson put up 912 receiving yards and 96 rushing yards in his rookie year.