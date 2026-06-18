Chiefs’ Andy Reid Lands at Questionable Spot in Latest HC Rankings

Expectations are always high for the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s a good thing, because it means they are meeting them for the most part. However, it also puts a lot of pressure on the team to stay on top.

After things came crashing down in 2025 with a 6-11 record, the Chiefs are tough to project heading into 2026. Most believe they will rebound quickly, thanks in large part to coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Lands at No. 2 in Latest Power Rankings

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently did a power ranking of the top-10 head coaches in the NFL. Reid’s impressive resume alone helped him get to No. 2.

“When the Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs last year, some people took it as a harbinger of the apocalypse—because Andy Reid-led teams don’t miss the playoffs very often. No coach in NFL history has coached more postseason games than Reid. He spent his first 13 years as a head coach in Philadelphia. Over that time, he was 130-93-1. The Eagles made the postseason nine times, including five trips to the NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl XXXIX. However, Reid got a reputation as the coach who couldn’t win the big game, and after a 4-12 2012 campaign, he was let go.”

Reid’s success with the Eagles made him a hot commodity, and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt scooped him up as quickly as possible in 2013. It proved to be one of the best decisions in franchise history.

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay edges out Andy Reid for No. 1 spot

Davenport recognized the great run Reid has had in Kansas City, but had him come up short of being ranked first overall.

“He wasn’t out of work long, and the second chapter of his coaching career was even better than the first. Reid has been the head coach in Kansas City since 2013—and 2026 was his first losing season with the team. His Chiefs teams have made the playoffs 11 times. They have won nine straight AFC West titles from 2016 to 2024, played in seven AFC Championship Games in a row, taken part in five Super Bowls, and won three. Only Bill Belichick has coached in more Super Bowls than Reid. Only three head coaches ever have more regular-season wins than Reid’s 307. Reid is a locked-in, first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Since McVay became the Rams head coach in 2017, he has won 102 games (including the postseason) and one Super Bowl. Reid has won 123 games (including the postseason) with the Chiefs during that span, including 3 Super Bowl victories. That is significantly more success than McVay.

Obviously these are recent rankings, and Reid is coming off by far his worst season in Kansas City. However, it’s not like he forgot how to coach. The Chiefs were bound to have an off year after an incredible run. After the Rams won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season, they posted a 5-12 record in 2022. If Reid gets his squad back to form in 2026, he should reclaim the No. 1 spot.