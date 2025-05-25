Chiefs 1st-Round Starter Named Top Trade Piece Amid Cap Concerns

When talking to the media in April, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach spoke on how difficult it may be to re-sign top talents such as Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis.

Could that mean either or both could be traded?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine assessed each NFL team’s cap space, needs and trade assets, and for Kansas City, he chose Karlaftis as the team’s top trade piece.

“I’m sure at some point here, George and Trent, we’re gonna have a dialog with them. But to your point, as the years go on and we hope to keep this winning tradition up and have sustained success, it only becomes more difficult,” Veach said (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Dominic Minchella).

More on Why George Karlaftis Is a Top Trade Piece for the Kansas City Chiefs

Karlaftis, who just turned 24 in April, has emerged as a cornerstone of the Chiefs’ defense since being selected 30th overall in the 2022 draft, and he’s gotten better every season. If the Chiefs do decide they can’t afford to retain him — more on that in a minute — there would be no shortage of suitors.

His rookie year, Karlaftis finished with 33 total tackles (eight for loss), 6.0 sacks, 11 QB hits and seven passes defended. His sophomore campaign in 2023 saw a big uptick in production, as he amassed 47 tackles (seven for loss), a forced fumble, 17 QB hits and a team-leading 10.5 sacks.

In 2024, Karlaftis maintained his high level of play, posting 35 tackles (nine for loss), 8.0 sacks, five pass breakups and 28 QB hits. Over his first three seasons, he has 24.5 sacks and 115 total tackles in the regular season. He has also been a formidable presence in the playoffs.

In 10 postseason games, he has tallied 36 tackles and 8.0 sacks.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz also recently named Karlaftis as one of the NFL’s most underrated players.

“If you want to find an underrated edge rusher, there’s a general rule to follow: Look for someone who ranks a lot higher in pressures than sacks. That means he’s getting to the quarterback and causing negative plays for the opponent, even if he isn’t getting the press,” Schatz wrote on May 23. “In 2024 … Karlaftis was tied for 14th in the NFL with 44 pressures. He added 11 more pressures in three playoff games and had three sacks against the Texans in the AFC divisional round.”

This Will Come Down to How Much Money Karlaftis Wants

Recognizing his value, the Chiefs exercised Karlaftis’ fifth-year option in April, ensuring his contract extends through 2026, with a fully guaranteed $15.2 million salary for that year (numbers from Over the Cap). It’s clear Kansas City values him, but this will come down to how much Karlaftis thinks he’s worth.

Despite his contributions, the financial constraints are very real. Kansas City currently has $10.7 million in salary cap space, which ranks 27th out of 32 teams. With other key players like McDuffie likely seeking extensions, the Chiefs face some major financial decisions.

Karlaftis’ consistency and age certainly make him an attractive trade asset. If the Chiefs decide they cannot afford to pay him — they already have a $159 million contract with DE Chris Jones on the books — trading him could likely yield several high draft picks.

It also feels important to note that the Chiefs bolstered their defensive line in the draft this year, adding DT Omarr Norman-Lott and DE Ashton Gillotte. This infusion of young talent could make the prospect of trading Karlaftis a tad more palatable.

That said, Kansas City will likely want to retain his services and Veach will surely do everything in his power to make that possible. But it remains a situation worth watching as the 2025 season progresses.