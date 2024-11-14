DeAndre Hopkins Reveals What He’s Taught Xavier Worthy, Chiefs WRs

The DeAndre Hopkins trade has already helped the Kansas City Chiefs in more ways than one.

Obviously, Hopkins has aided the Chiefs on the field. He’s been Kansas City’s leading yardage producer at the wide receiver position since joining the organization. But he’s also provided an impact as a mentor to Xavier Worthy and the rest of the WR corps.

“[I] just told [those] guys — go out and be themselves,” Hopkins revealed on November 13, when asked what advice he’s given the younger wide receivers since entering the building.

“If they mess up, make a mistake, go out [there] and just be yourself. Put it behind you,” he continued. “And [if] they do good, I’m the first person to try to be there for them when they do good as well.”

Worthy in particular noted that he’s tried to pick Hopkins’ brain as often as possible without being annoying. The veteran confirmed that on Wednesday, the 13th, but he didn’t seem to mind the extra attention from the rookie first rounder.

“They’ve definitely been asking me a lot of questions just about football and life,” Hopkins said, adding: “That’s why I’m here, to be that big brother.”

Chiefs’ Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes Praise DeAndre Hopkins Addition Both On & Off the Field

Play

Earlier in the media availability session on November 13, head coach Andy Reid lauded Hopkins and what he brings to the table.

“He’s always been a great player,” Reid told reporters. “And this offense gives him opportunities — his style of player — and the quarterback trusts him.”

“What he is, is what you saw [in Week 10] with the one catch on the crossing route,” the coach went on. “Dirty tough. Lands on the football. Is able to get up, shows no sign of weakness on that, and wants to get back in and go. And that’s been him [his entire career]. Tough catch. Contested ball. Lands on it hard and gets back in and plays and wants more.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also followed up on Reid, praising the veteran wideout’s impact off the field and once again speaking to Hopkins the teacher and mentor.

“[Hopkins] gets in the room and he’s a leader from day one,” Mahomes said. “He’s teaching younger guys. He’s helping younger guys in the room about stuff that he’s learned. And then you get on the practice field, and you see how explosive he still is and how he can still make these plays, and he can go one-on-one with the best of the best and win.”

The Chiefs QB called all of this a “pleasant surprise” and also noted that he could see Hopkins earning more and more targets as the season goes on.

Patrick Mahomes Believes Growing Chemistry With Xavier Worthy Will Eventually Unlock Chiefs Offense

As mentioned above, Mahomes chatted with reporters on November 13 too, and he discussed some of his missed connections with Worthy in recent games.

“These last few weeks, I’ve missed Xavier [Worthy] on some of those deep shots,” Mahomes acknowledged. “I feel like if I hit those shots, the offense looks completely different not only for those numbers and those stats, but it opens up everything else for everybody else.”

The Chiefs QB added that Worthy is “getting open every single game,” which led him to conclude that it will take some of the pressure off the offense if he can begin converting on more of those deep balls.

Later, Mahomes also credited Worthy with learning from his mistakes.

“You see those steady progressions each and every week, and I think in the long run it’s going to really pay off because he is getting open,” the KC signal-caller predicted. “I have the confidence that I’ll be able to hit him on some of those shots down the field, and like I said, [that’s] going to open up the rest of the offense as well.”

Similarly, Reid expressed confidence in the fact that it’s only a matter of time until Worthy puts together another breakout game.