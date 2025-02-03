Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Posts Inspirational Message Ahead of Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reminded everyone what sports are really all about at the end of the day.

Following your dreams. Competition. And to many athletes out there, an escape.

“To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl,” Hopkins wrote on X on February 3. “Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up.”

This is the first real long-form social media message from Hopkins since the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills.

The former NFL superstar did quote quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ “see yall in New Orleans” post with a cryptic “…” And he also responded, “… Glory,” after Hall of Famer Deion Sanders gave him a shout-out on January 26.

“I got mad love for my brother @tkelce [Travis Kelce] and I’m proud of all that he’s accomplished and I’m so darn happy for 1 of our games greatest receivers @DeAndreHopkins, Coach [Andy] Reid & the @Chiefs,” Sanders said at the time. Adding: “Wow God is good.”

Needless to say, Hopkins should certainly be a popular figure on media night.

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins Isn’t Taking First NFL Super Bowl for Granted: ‘That’s a Lifelong Goal’

Despite all of his personal achievements and accolades as a three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver and a five-time Pro Bowler, this is Hopkins’ first Super Bowl appearance of his career. Clearly, he’s not taking any part of this experience for granted.

“I realize playoffs, you can want to look ahead, but you got to take it play by play and take every play like it’s your last,” Hopkins told reporters before the AFC Championship game.

During that January 22 press conference, the wideout also admitted that reaching the Super Bowl was always a “childhood dream” of his.

“I played Madden growing up,” he continued. “Always tried to get to that Super Bowl game. So, as a kid, that’s a lifelong goal.”

Not wanting to look ahead too much, that’s all Hopkins gave the media a couple of weeks ago, but it was enough to finish his February 3 thought.

For Hopkins, this is more than just a game, it’s a “childhood dream” and “lifelong goal” fulfilled. Winning it will surely mean so much more, but even making it this far seems to represent a very special moment for the long-time NFL pro.

DeAndre Hopkins Thanked Chiefs for Giving Him a ‘Shot’ After AFC Championship: ‘A Lot of People Wrote Me Off’

Directly after the AFC Championship, Hopkins did speak during a brief on-field interview with KCTV 5’s Marleah Campbell.

“You know, man, I’ve been doubted — a lot of people wrote me off,” an emotional Hopkins told Campbell that night. “12 years in the league, man, I got traded for some pennies in my prime. So, I just want to thank the organizations that gave me a shot.”

“I know I can still go out here, make plays when I need to, draw double-teams and play meaningful football,” the Chiefs pass-catcher went on at the time.

Since joining Kansas City, he’s done all that and more for the Chiefs.