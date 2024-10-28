Chiefs Defender Takes Subtle Shot at Raiders After Week 8 Victory in Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs bested the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for the fifth straight time. They are now 5-0 since the AFC West rival moved to Vegas in 2020.

After the Chiefs’ 27-20 win in Week 8, KC linebacker Drue Tranquill wasn’t shy about adding some insult to injury on social media. “Feeling right at home in Arrowhead West,” Tranquill posted on X.

He included four photos from his latest experience at Allegiant Stadium. The post accumulated over 6,000 likes in just a couple of hours.

To really hammer home this insult, sports talk show producer Adam Ghostvetta relayed that “[Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid is now tied with [former Raiders head coach] Josh McDaniels as the winningest coach in Allegiant Stadium history.”

“To remind those who need reminding: Allegiant Stadium is not Andy Reid’s home stadium,” Ghostvetta clarified at the tail end of his post.

Drue Tranquill Leads Chiefs With 3 Tackles for Loss

Tranquill and the Chiefs are allowed to talk their trash if they please. After all, the latter has dominated the Raiders in recent years — outside of a Christmas Day loss at Arrowhead Stadium last season.

And Tranquill had a nice outing in his own right.

The veteran linebacker finished second in total tackles behind fellow LB Nick Bolton, with six. Four of those were solo tackles, and three of them were tackles for a loss (TFLs). Tranquill led all Chiefs in TFLs.

On top of that, Tranquill was credited with one sack and one QB hit.

The Kansas City defense harassed Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew most of the game, sacking him five times with eight total QB hits. They also dropped Las Vegas players for seven tackles for a loss.

Defensive linemen George Karlaftis and Tershawn Wharton each contributed one sack and one TFL apiece. While linebacker Leo Chenal and defensive tackle Mike Pennel each added a sack.

Five different Chiefs defenders also accounted for tackles for a loss in Week 8.