Elijah Bieniemy Mug Shot Released After Arrest in Mia Bieniemy Shooting

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released the booking photo of Elijah Zion Bieniemy on Monday, hours after charging him in his mother’s shooting.

The image arrived attached to a set of felony charges that could keep the 27-year-old son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy behind bars for decades.

Deputies were sent to the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 p.m. Sunday. They found a woman inside with multiple gunshot wounds and sent her to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a release by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. That release included the booking photo, more commonly referred to as a mug shot.

Elijah Bieniemy Booked Into Loudoun County Jail

The victim is Mia Bieniemy, 57, wife of the Chiefs coach. She was struck in the chest and arm, according to ESPN reporter Nate Taylor, citing sources. She was listed in stable condition Monday, according to WJLA-TV reporter Ida Domingo.

Jail records show a booking time of 2:41 a.m. Monday, roughly seven hours after deputies arrived at the house.

The charges are malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. Elijah Bieniemy is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

“If convicted on all three charges as filed, Bieniemy faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 33 years in prison,” USA Today reporter Arye Pulli wrote on social media. “He remains in custody, according to public court records, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.”

Court filings in Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court cited by Loudoun Now reporter Patrick Lewis state that Mia Bieniemy was shot twice and underwent surgery. Four people were inside the home when it happened, including the suspect and the victim.

Investigators have described the shooting as domestic in nature. No motive has been made public. The sheriff’s office says the investigation continues and that no threat to the public exists.

Elijah Bieniemy Grew Up Inside His Father’s Coaching Career

Elijah is the younger of two sons born to Eric Bieniemy and the former Mia Maxie, according to the coach’s University of Colorado biography. His older brother is Eric Bieniemy III. Elijah was 12 years old when that Colorado biography was published.

His father ran the Chiefs offense from 2018 through 2022, coordinated the Washington Commanders in 2023, called plays at UCLA in 2024 and coached running backs for the Chicago Bears in 2025 before returning to Kansas City this year, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

The Northpark Drive house came with the Washington job. Eric Bieniemy bought it in July 2023, according to county property records cited by Loudoun Now. His younger son lists an Ashburn address and turns up in no prior Virginia criminal records.

An arraignment scheduled for Monday morning was continued, WJLA also reported, leaving the August 31 preliminary hearing as the next date on the calendar. A public defender was listed as his attorney in online court records.

Eric Bieniemy spent Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri, running the second practice of Chiefs training camp. He was gone by Monday.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family. Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

The family has issued no statement of its own.