Dave Toub Says Chiefs Have Stiff Competition at Kick Returner

The Kansas City Chiefs will have several new faces on their special teams corps in 2026.

Dave Toub is one of the best special teams coordinators of all-time, and is surely chomping at the bit to coach up some new, young talent. Most, if not all of the Chiefs’ 2026 draft class will have the opportunity to contribute to the unit.

RBs Emmett Johnson, EJ Smith Impressing on Kickoff Return Duty for Kansas City Chiefs’ Special Teams

Toub was one of several Chiefs assistant coaches to speak to the media following Wednesday’s OTA practice. When asked about which newcomers could make an impact at kick returner, Toub shouted out Johnson and Smith.

“I really like the running back room,” Toub said. “Emmett Johnson, No. 10, is really doing well, looking good. Smith’s kid — EJ — really good, strong kid. With the kickoff rules, those two guys back there, both of them are guys that are going to be working in there. I’m excited about seeing them.”

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Toub referring to EJ Smith as “Smith’s kid” is a nod to EJ’s father Emmitt Smith, who is a Hall of Fame running back and the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. EJ will look to be a rotational back for the Chiefs, but his ticket to making the 53-man roster will be impressing on special teams. He possesses a nice blend of speed and power, and runs with good contact balance.

Johnson was a fifth round pick by Kansas City this past April. He has a bit of experience as a kick returner from his collegiate days at Nebraska, but didn’t get any as a senior since he became the Cornhusker’s workhorse. However, he won’t be that with the Chiefs, so he’s getting the chance to hone in on his return abilities.

CBs Mansoor Delane, Jadon Canady Could Take on Key Special Teams Roles

Toub also talked about Delane and Canady potentially contributing to his special teams unit.

“He’s a guy that’s going to be playing all four phases for sure, right off the bat,” Toub said of Canady. “We’re looking at him at gunner. Obviously corner on punt returns. He’ll be a 2 coming off the edge on kickoffs. On kickoffs we can play him a lot of spots, except kick returner.”

“Delane’s been working great in there too,” Toub continued. “He’s got good experience as a special teams guy.”

Delane may get some early run with the Chiefs’ special teams, but if he settles into a starting cornerback role as he’s expected to, he will likely play exclusively on defense by the middle of the season. Kansas City selected Delane sixth overall in the draft, and is being counted on to become a cornerstone player for the franchise.

As Toub alluded to, Canady should have a huge role on special teams. Even if he develops into the Chiefs’ top nickel corner, he won’t be a three-down player. With as much depth as K.C. has at nickel, Canady will have plenty of time to play special teams. He was drafted in the fourth round and is expected to be a Swiss Army knife player the Chiefs.