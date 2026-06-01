Key Chiefs Positional Battle Emerges During 1st Week of OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their second week of OTA practices on Monday.

They had a successful first week, which featured quarterback Patrick Mahomes participating as he continues to rehab from his torn ACL and LCL. We also got our first look at all of the new players the Chiefs have acquired during the offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs Have 3-Way Competition for Nickel Cornerback Role

As Kansas City looks to bounce back strong from a disappointing 6-11 2025 season, there will be stiff competition for several roles throughout the roster. While joining 96.5 The Fan this past Friday, ESPN Chiefs insider Nate Taylor revealed that Chris Roland-Wallace, Kader Kohou, and Jadon Canady are battling it out for primary nickel cornerback duties.

“We got a true competition at the nickel,” Taylor told radio host Carrington Harrison. “That might not seem like a big deal now in late May, but they have Kohou, they have Chris Roland-Wallace, they have Jadon, and they’re all going to have a shot to rotate in. We know Mansoor Delane is going to be on the outside. They have a really good [No. 2 and No. 3] with (Kristian) Fulton and Nohl Williams. We don’t know who’s going to be the nickel cornerback.”

Perhaps just as important as who is competition for the nickel cornerback role, Taylor went on to say who wasn’t in the mix.

“What I can tell Chiefs fans — I didn’t see Chamarri Conner do it yesterday,” Taylor continued. “Conner is at safety alongside Jaden Hicks and Alohi Gilman. He’s back at his natural position. We don’t know who the nickel cornerback is, and that’s fascinating because (defensive coordinator Steve) Spagnuolo is going to want that player to do a bunch of things now that we don’t have Trent McDuffie.”

Chiefs Should Benefit From Having True Nickel Cornerback

Kansas City has tried to make it work with Conner at nickel for the past couple of years, but he has struggled mightily in the role. He has been at his best when playing safety, so it is encouraging that the team is seemingly putting him back there full-time.

Like Conner, Roland-Wallace is another safety/nickel hybrid. He too appeared to be more comfortable at safety, so the Chiefs may want to avoid having another situation like they had with Conner. One advantage Roland-Wallace does have over the others is a year under his belt in Spagnuolo’s defensive system.

K.C. signed Kohou early in free agency shortly after losing McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Kohou is coming off a torn ACL, but should be on track since he sustained the injury during training camp and is nearly a full year recovered. He established himself as one of the better nickel cornerbacks in the league during his three-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs selected Canady in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is as experienced as a rookie can be, playing 999 snaps in 49 career games in college. Canady recorded 154 total tackles, 23 passes defensed, four interceptions, and one forced fumble during that span. In 2025 he allowed a low 41.8 passer rating against opposing quarterbacks, and just 17 receptions on 289 coverage snaps.