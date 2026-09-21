Chiefs HC Andy Reid Plans to Get Promising Rookie More Involved

The Kansas City Chiefs put on an impressive offensive showing during their Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

They racked up 523 total yards and 33 points on 11 drives. The Chiefs converted 29 first downs, and averaged 6.7 yards per play on 78 total plays. A promising Chiefs rookie had just four touches, but made the most of them.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says RB Emmett Johnson’s Workload Will Increase

During Sunday night’s victory, Johnson recorded two carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 20 yards. That’s a light workload, but an impressive 8.7 yards per touch. In Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, Johnson posted 68 total yards on 10 touches.

While speaking to the media on Monday, coach Andy Reid said Johnson will get more snaps to ease the workload of starter Kenneth Walker III, who has a whopping 56 touches throughout the first two weeks of the season. However, relief for Walker isn’t the only reason, as Johnson has proven to be a playmaker.

“The other part is allowing Emmett to grow,” Reid said when asked if Walker’s workload will decrease. “I think Emmett will continue to get more snaps, and that will take a little bit of the load off Kenny. He wants the ball every play, Ken does. He’s not asking to be relieved or anything else. But, I think as it goes on you get a nice balance with those two in there, and it keeps them more fresh as the season goes on.”

Kenneth Walker III, Emmett Johnson Could Be a Dynamic Duo

Walker and Johnson have similar styles, both possessing a nice blend of speed, power, and balance. They are also very capable receiving backs. Walker has already caught nine passes for 79 yards and one touchdown this season, and Johnson is averaging 15 yards per reception.

When the Chiefs signed Walker during the offseason, they said they believe he was underutilized as a pass catcher while with the Seattle Seahawks. That has been proven right thus far. In Johnson’s final year at Nebraska, he recorded 46 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

The offense doesn’t have to change whether Walker or Johnson is in the game. While it may be frustrating fantasy players, it will be very beneficial for both of them to keep each other fresh. Walker will remain the main guy, but Johnson projects to play a significant role moving forward.