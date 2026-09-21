Chiefs Playmaker Shows Shades of Last Year Coming up Clutch vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of players step up during their Week 2 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

There were a lot of big-time performances on offense in particular. Running back Kenneth Walker III picked up where he left off last week, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked like his old self again. When Mahomes needed a big play, he looked toward a familiar weapon who came up clutch several times last year.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Came up Big Against the Colts in Week 2

Thornton caught four passes for 86 yards against the Colts on Sunday night. Two of those receptions were during crucial moments of the game. Early in the third quarter, Mahomes uncorked a 45-yard pass to Thornton during a third-and-11 situation. Thornton made the catch, and was tackled just one yard shy of the goal line.

On the Chiefs’ first of two possessions in overtime, the offense was faced with a tough third-and-12 situation. Mahomes dialed up Thornton once again, finding him for a gain of 30 yards. Thornton took a shot from a defender as he made the catch, but impressively held on. That drive ended in a field goal and kept Kansas City alive for the eventual win.

Tyquan Thornton Could Be X-Factor for Chiefs’ Offense in 2026

Thornton has blazing 4.2 40-yard dash speed, and has been the Chiefs’ most consistent deep threat over the past two seasons. With Walker running the ball as well as he is, Thornton should continue to see favorable matchups down the field. After the win over Indianapolis, Thornton said he knows he’s getting the ball when the defense shows man coverage.

“I know I’m getting the ball,” Thornton said. ” I know for sure I’m getting the ball. On third down, knowing they’re going to play man coverage, [I] got to win on the route, made the play, held on to the ball.”

Thornton went on to say he and Mahomes work a lot on deep routes, and he doesn’t hesitate to send Mahomes’ texts throughout the week to let him know he’ll be ready for big situations.

“We work on that play a lot,” Thornton continued. “I sent him a couple of texts letting him know he can count on me.