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Chiefs Playmaker Shows Shades of Last Year Coming up Clutch vs. Colts

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Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton made multiple clutch plays during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Tyquan Thornton #2 and Rashee Rice #4 after scoring a 15 yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of players step up during their Week 2 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

There were a lot of big-time performances on offense in particular. Running back Kenneth Walker III picked up where he left off last week, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked like his old self again. When Mahomes needed a big play, he looked toward a familiar weapon who came up clutch several times last year.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Came up Big Against the Colts in Week 2

Thornton caught four passes for 86 yards against the Colts on Sunday night. Two of those receptions were during crucial moments of the game. Early in the third quarter, Mahomes uncorked a 45-yard pass to Thornton during a third-and-11 situation. Thornton made the catch, and was tackled just one yard shy of the goal line.

On the Chiefs’ first of two possessions in overtime, the offense was faced with a tough third-and-12 situation. Mahomes dialed up Thornton once again, finding him for a gain of 30 yards. Thornton took a shot from a defender as he made the catch, but impressively held on. That drive ended in a field goal and kept Kansas City alive for the eventual win.

Tyquan Thornton Could Be X-Factor for Chiefs’ Offense in 2026

Thornton has blazing 4.2 40-yard dash speed, and has been the Chiefs’ most consistent deep threat over the past two seasons. With Walker running the ball as well as he is, Thornton should continue to see favorable matchups down the field. After the win over Indianapolis, Thornton said he knows he’s getting the ball when the defense shows man coverage.

“I know I’m getting the ball,” Thornton said. ” I know for sure I’m getting the ball. On third down, knowing they’re going to play man coverage, [I] got to win on the route, made the play, held on to the ball.”

Thornton went on to say he and Mahomes work a lot on deep routes, and he doesn’t hesitate to send Mahomes’ texts throughout the week to let him know he’ll be ready for big situations.

“We work on that play a lot,” Thornton continued. “I sent him a couple of texts letting him know he can count on me.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Chiefs Playmaker Shows Shades of Last Year Coming up Clutch vs. Colts

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