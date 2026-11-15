Emmett Johnson ‘Wants to Be Great’ After Dominant Performance – Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs put aside the Atlanta Falcons in style to the tune of 35-13.

Patrick Mahomes put up his second-most passing yards of the year with 342, and threw for a season-high 5 touchdowns.

Two of those went to impressive rookie running back Emmett Johnson, who started on Sunday due to a late-week injury to Kenneth Walker III who injured his groin in practice on Thursday.

Johnson ended the day with 101 rushing yards and 70 through the air, marking the second time in three weeks that he has managed over 100 all-purpose yards on offense.

Patrick Mahomes Praises Rookie Emmett Johnson

Speaking after the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II hauled praise onto the young back, and remarked that the first year pro “wants to be great”.

“He wants to be great and he wants to contribute in any way possible. With Kenneth playing so great, he hasn’t got as many opportunities, but he was ready when his number was called.” Mahomes said about Johnson after the game, via A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman.

As Mahomes stated; with the dominance of Kenneth Walker, who leads the NFL in rushing yards per game with 109, there have been limited chances for Johnson to shine.

Emmett Johnson Gives the Chiefs Something to Think About

But when the fifth round pick has gotten on the field, he has excelled.

4.4 yards per carry on the season, with 521 all-purpose yards on offense (rushing and receiving) at a little over the half-way mark over the season is no mean feat for a first year pro sitting behind a bell-cow like Walker.

The question is now: how will the Chiefs balance carries between the emerging Johnson and Walker, who is still in the mix for an All-Pro nod.

Walker also signed a three year, $43 million free agent deal this offseason, so the team are tied to him – happily, at the moment – for the next couple of years.