Pair of Chiefs Rookies Quietly Played Crucial Roles in Win vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs gutted out a tough victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

The Chiefs didn’t have a lead in the game until the fourth quarter. After scoring just 10 points in the first three quarters, they dropped 20 in the fourth. Running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton were the big-time performers, but a pair of rookies quietly made crucial plays that helped Kansas City secure the win.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson Made Huge Special Teams Play vs. Raiders

Down 30-27, Las Vegas was able to get the ball back with just over one minute left in the game with a chance to tie or win. However, backup running back Emmett Johnson made life hard for the Raiders’ offense as he hustled down the field during the punt and saved the ball from bouncing into the endzone, tossing it to safety Xavier Nwankpa to down Las Vegas at its own one-yard line.

It was a great display of effort and athleticism from Johnson, and awareness by Nwankpa to be standing at the one-yard line ready for the ball. After the game, coach Andy Reid said Johnson has been working hard to learn special teams.

“Emmett is doing running back, and he’s working the special teams, which he hasn’t done a lot of in his career,” Reid said. “But Dave (Toub) has been teaching him and pushing him along there; he and (Ellett) Porter.”

S Xavier Nwankpa Made Game-Sealing Interception

To the Raiders’ credit, they pushed the ball all the way to the Chiefs’ 49-yard line on their final drive. However, they felt the pressure with just 10 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was hit from behind by defensive end George Karlaftis as he was throwing the ball, resulting in the pass going straight to Nwankpa for the interception.

Karlaftis gets a big assist for the hit, but Nwankpa did a nice job of being in position and making the catch. Nwankpa signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent during the offseason, and made the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He will continue to be a core piece on special teams, and occasionally rotate in on defense.