Chiefs Have ‘Troubling Trend’ Despite 4-0 Start

The Kansas City Chiefs are the last remaining undefeated team in the AFC.

With their 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, the Chiefs have moved to 4-0 on the season. They have already almost reached their win total of six from 2025. The vibes are high in Kansas City, but there are still some things to work on with 13 games left to go.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Not Recorded a Sack in 3 Consecutive Games

The Chiefs’ pass rush was hot out the gate in Week 1, recording four sacks on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. However, it has failed to log a single sack since then. ESPN’s Nate Taylor believes that is a troubling trend for the defense, especially considering Kansas City spent two high draft picks on pass rushers during the offseason.

“This stat might seem unbelievable, but it’s true: The Chiefs haven’t sacked a quarterback in the past three weeks. This is a troubling trend since the Chiefs invested in improving their pass rush in the offseason, including selecting defensive tackle Peter Woods and defensive end R Mason Thomas in the first two rounds of April’s draft.”

The additions of Woods and Thomas, combined with veterans Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, were expected to improve the pass rush. Opposing quarterbacks are making it a point to get rid of the ball quickly against the Chiefs, but zero sacks in three games is too long of a drought to have.

Chiefs’ Pass Rush Has Silver Lining

Although it isn’t getting home for sacks, there is a silver lining for Kansas City’s defense. The pass rush is doing a good job of getting quarterback pressures, which is effecting throws. The Chiefs recorded a whopping 25 QB pressures on Sunday against the Raiders.

QB pressures make a big impact, but eventually some of those have to turn into sacks. A good example of that is when Thomas pressured Kirk Cousins on Las Vegas’ final offensive play of the game. Thomas disrupted the play and nearly brought Cousins down for a sack, but Cousins was able to escape and throw a touchdown pass that kept the Raiders alive.