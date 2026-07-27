Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Takes Action After News of Wife’s Shooting: Report

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has reportedly left the team’s training camp after his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was shot at the family’s Virginia home.

Mia Bieniemy, 57, was hospitalized after the shooting Sunday night and is in stable condition. Eric Bieniemy had been with the Chiefs at training camp in Missouri earlier in the day before returning to be with his family.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported Monday that the longtime NFL coach was no longer with the team.

“Eric Bieniemy has left the Chiefs to support Mia, his wife, & was not in attendance at today’s training camp practice,” Taylor wrote on X.

The Chiefs later confirmed that the organization was “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” but did not provide additional comment.

Authorities Arrest Eric Bieniemy’s Son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, Following Virginia Shooting

Authorities identified Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the son of Eric and Mia Bieniemy, as the suspect in the shooting.

Taylor reported, “Eric Bieniemy’s wife, Mia, was shot by Elijah Bieniemy, the couple’s son Sunday night at the family’s home in Virginia, sources told ESPN. Mia, who is hospitalized & in stable condition, was shot in the chest & arm, sources told ESPN.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the residence at approximately 7:32 p.m. ET Sunday.

While authorities did not publicly identify the victim, the sheriff’s office confirmed that an adult woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and sustained serious injuries.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Elijah Bieniemy was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

Officials said he was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office added that the investigation remains ongoing.

Eric Bieniemy Recently Returned to the Chiefs

Eric Bieniemy has left the Chiefs to support Mia, his wife, & was not in attendance at today's training camp practice. https://t.co/gPOtOMHXCm — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 27, 2026

The incident comes just months after Bieniemy returned to Kansas City for his second stint as offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy previously held the position from 2018 through 2022 before leaving to become the Washington Commanders‘ offensive coordinator in 2023. He later served as offensive coordinator at UCLA in 2024 and as the Chicago Bears‘ running backs coach during the 2025 season.

Following the 2025 season, the Chiefs parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and hired Bieniemy to return to the role.

The move was welcomed by several players, including tight end Travis Kelce.

“One of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time,” Kelce said after Bieniemy rejoined the organization.

Bieniemy has been working with Kansas City’s offense throughout training camp as the team prepares for the 2026 NFL season.

Before Monday’s practice, The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney shared an update on how the Chiefs were handling Bieniemy’s absence.

“Pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier has taken over Eric Bieniemy’s on-field duties here in St. Joe Monday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will address the media after practice,” he wrote on X.

Reid noted there is “no timeline” on Bieniemy’s return to the team.

Reid after today’s practice, via Taylor: “Our hears to go out to Eric Bieniemy. … Mia is stable, which is a plus. … We all love EB & you hate seeing those things happens. … Real life. You take care of that. She’s a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”