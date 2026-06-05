Eric Bieniemy Pushing Chiefs Star to Reach Rarefied Air

The Kansas City Chiefs made significant changes to their offense during the offseason.

It started by bringing back Eric Bieniemy as offense coordinator, who previously held that role with the team from 2018-2022. The Chiefs also hired a new wide receivers coach — Chad O’Shea, and running backs coach — DeMarco Murray.

Kansas City then signed free agent running back Kenneth Walker III at the beginning of free agency. With Bieniemy, Murray, and Walker working together, the Chiefs are expected to have a revamped and much improved rushing attack in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Is Helping Kenneth Walker III Become a Complete RB

Bieniemy spoke with the media following the Chiefs’ OTA practice on Wednesday. When asked if there is anything that Walker could get better at, Bieniemy pointed to pass blocking and receiving.

“First of all, what I want Kenneth to work at is just understanding that we just have to become a better player when the ball is not in our hand,” Bieniemy said. “I know exactly what he’s going to do and what he’s capable of when the ball is in his hands. So, now when the ball is not in his hands, what value is he going to add? We have to do a great job protecting the quarterback, and then we got to do a great job of being a route runner on the perimeter. Those are the little things that we’re working on, and understanding that too well, working on him being the efficient runner that we want him to be within our scheme. And you know what? He’s doing a heck of a job. He’ll continue to work on all three of those phases, and so it’s been very satisfying to watch.”

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As Bieniemy alluded to, everyone knows what Walker brings to the table when he’s carrying the ball. If Bieniemy can make Walker a better pass protector and receiver, Walker will become one of the most complete running backs in the NFL. That could lead to him earning the first Pro Bowl and/or All-Pro selection of his career.

Kenneth Walker III Already Setting the Tone for Chiefs During OTAs

Walker has yet to play a game for Kansas City, but has wasted no time in making a great first impression on his new teammates and coaches.

“Very competitive,” Bieniemy said of Walker. “He’s a hard worker. He doesn’t take anything for granted. He’s what you want. You love his approach in the building. He’s very professional in the classroom, and he hates being wrong. So, you love all of that about him. Now it’s just about making sure he has the whats, the whys, and hows down on how we’re going to get him to be the player that we need him to be. But, the thing that I love (is) he does not take anything for granted. The kid works his tail off in the classroom, in the weight room, and on the field as well.”

The Chiefs have lacked at running back for several years, but their huge investment in the position this offseason signals they are committed to fielding a threatening rushing attack.

Behind Walker is another free agent addition in Emari Demercado, who has quietly been one of the better third-down backs in the NFL over the past couple of years. Also in the mix is 2026 fifth-round draft pick Emmett Johnson, who finished fourth in Division 1 college football in rushing yards in 2025.