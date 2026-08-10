Chiefs Share Eric Bieniemy News After Devastating Family Incident

The Kansas City Chiefs have been focused on getting Patrick Mahomes back up to speed early on at training camp as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, but the team has also been keeping tabs on its offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy. After his wife was allegedly shot by their son, Bieniemy has been away from the team as he attends to some personal matters.

Bieniemy’s return to Kansas City was met with widespread acclaim this offseason, but for the time being, the offense has been forced to find its footing without him. On Monday morning, though, the Chiefs shared an update on Bieniemy’s status in the wake of this scary incident involving his family.

Eric Bieniemy Returns to Chiefs After Attending to His Wife

With the Chiefs’ offense struggling over the past few years, head coach Andy Reid brought Bieniemy back to town to reprise his role as the team’s offensive coordinator. Bieniemy initially held this role from 2018 to 2022, which is when Mahomes and company turned themselves into the most lethal scoring unit in the league.

The excitement surrounding Bieniemy’s return took a sharp turn when his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was shot at their family home in Virginia at the end of July. The couple’s son, Elijah Bieniemy, is the primary suspect in this shooting, as he was arrested and slapped with several charges in connection with this incident.

Thankfully, Bieniemy’s wife managed to survive this shooting, but he understandably decided to take some time away from the team to help her in recovery and take care of some important family business. After missing a couple of weeks of action, though, Bieniemy has returned to the team, as he was seen on the practice field alongside the rest of the team Monday morning.

“Happy to have EB back ❤️,” the Chiefs wrote in a post on X alongside a photo of Bieniemy.

Chiefs Have High Hopes for Eric Bieniemy-Led Offense

The most important takeaway from this incident is that Bieniemy’s wife survived and is recovering. Considering their son’s alleged involvement in the shooting, this isn’t going away anytime soon for the Bieniemy family. That means this is going to be something that hovers over the team for quite some time, but getting back on the field should be therapeutic for Bieniemy, given all that he has had to deal with recently.

Now that he’s back, there’s real reason to believe that Kansas City’s offense can bounce back under his lead. Bieniemy is quite comfortable with key players like Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and if he can get guys like Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Kenneth Walker III going, this group could be dangerous. The Chiefs are entering 2026 with a chip on their shoulder, and much of their success will likely depend on how effective this group is under Bieniemy’s lead.