Eric Bieniemy Gets Fired up for Raiders Week After Text From Chiefs Legend

There’s nothing quite like the build up for a Raiders game if you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

The history dates all the way back to 1960, the first time the teams ever met. The Chiefs lead the all-time series with a 76-56-2 record. Whether they’ve been in Los Angeles, Oakland, or Las Vegas, the Raiders have always been Kansas City’s biggest rival.

Eric Bieniemy Received Text From Kansas City Chiefs Legend Neil Smith About Raiders Week

The Chiefs are set to take on the Raiders Sunday, with first place in the AFC West on the line. Both teams are off to a 3-0 start, with the Denver Broncos trailing behind at 2-1 and the Los Angeles Chargers at 0-3.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy revealed that Chiefs Hall of Fame pass rusher Neil Smith sent him a text specifying that it is Oakland — not Las Vegas — Raiders week.

“I received a text from an old buddy of mine,” Bieniemy said. “We went to elementary school together and played against each other years ago, not only in the league, in college, but also too in Pop Warner. I got a text from Neil Smith, and he didn’t say Las Vegas Raiders, he said it’s Oakland Raider week. He said, ‘enough said.’ I said, you know what, that’s exactly right.”

The Raiders actually played in Los Angeles during most of Smith’s tenure in Kansas City, which was between 1988-1996. The Raiders moved from L.A. to Oakland in 1995. Smith also played against the Raiders as a member of the Denver Broncos from 1997-1999, and with the Chargers in 2000. Smith earned three All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections while with the Chiefs.

Eric Bieniemy Has a Lot of Respect for Raiders’ Defense

A big part of why the Raiders are 3-0 is because of their defense. They lead the NFL with nine takeaways, forcing a league-high five fumbles, and tied for the league lead in interceptions with four. Bieniemy gave credit to the Las Vegas defense, and to coach Klint Kubiak and pass rusher Maxx Crosby specifically.

“Shout out to coach Kubiak and his entire staff,” Bieniemy continued. “Those guys are doing a heck of a job. They’re 3-0, they’re doing a heck of a job on defense. Those guys are playing fast, they’re playing hard. Obviously you see what Maxx Crosby and crew has done. These guys are leading in a number of stats, leading the league in fumbles, batted balls.

“They’ve got a high number of turnovers. They’re doing a heck of a job of enjoying the game and having fun. I think that’s all attributed to the head coach and his defensive staff. On top of that, too, they’ve got one of the better defensive players by the name of Maxx Crosby. He’s doing a heck of a job leading those guys through this particular three-game success that they’ve had.”