Eric Bieniemy Breaks Silence on Wife Mia’s Condition, Remains Mum on Son’s Charges

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gave a rare public update on his wife, Mia Bieniemy, Tuesday after returning to training camp following an 11-practice absence.

Bieniemy was walking down the hill toward the practice fields at Missouri Western State University when a fan asked how his wife was doing.

“She’s doing great,” Bieniemy responded, according to a video shared by FOX4’s Taylor Burr.

“Awesome,” fans could be heard responding.

The brief exchange marked Bieniemy’s first public comment about his wife’s condition since leaving the Chiefs to be with his family following a shooting at their Virginia home.

Bieniemy has not publicly commented on the criminal charges against the couple’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, at press time.

Eric Bieniemy Says Wife Mia Is ‘Doing Great’ After Chiefs Return

Bieniemy returned to Chiefs training camp Monday.

His arrival drew attention as he made the familiar walk from the locker rooms to the practice fields in St. Joseph, Missouri. Former Chiefs running back Damien Williams walked alongside him, while Chiefs broadcaster Mitch Holthus greeted Bieniemy with a hug.

Bieniemy also had a five-word message for fans in a video shared on social media.

“It’s good to be back,” Bieniemy said.

On June 26, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Ashburn, Virginia. Authorities said they found a 57-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as Mia, was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided updates on Mia’s condition during Bieniemy’s absence and after his return.

“The primary thing is that Mia (Bieniemy) is stable and in good hands and that she’s doing well,” Reid told reporters. “So that was the primary thing with it, and that’s where we settled.”

Bieniemy Has Not Publicly Addressed Son’s Criminal Charges

Elijah was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said he was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation was ongoing.

On July 30, ESPN reported that two scheduled court appearances for Elijah were delayed pending a mental health evaluation.

Andy Reid Says Eric Bieniemy ‘Didn’t Miss a Step’ in Chiefs Return

“On these things, real life. So you take care of that,” Reid said during Bieniemy’s absence. “We’ll be able to keep it moving here, but the most important thing is EB has an opportunity to spend some time there and take care of that business.”

Pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier helped oversee Bieniemy’s offensive coordinator responsibilities while he was away from the team, with offensive line coach Andy Heck also helping as Kansas City continued its installations.

Bieniemy remained connected with the Chiefs remotely before returning Monday.

Reid said he had spoken with Bieniemy several times a day and knew his offensive coordinator planned to return if the situation allowed.

“Good to have (Eric) EB (Bieniemy) back, so he’s back in the fold, and I don’t think he missed a step, man,” Reid said Monday, August 10. “He was out there getting after it.”

Reid also said Bieniemy quickly brought his familiar presence back to the practice field.

“Yeah, it was great to have (Bieniemy) him back out there. Everybody was glad to see him,” Reid said. “I think once you start going, you’re going. It’s a bit like a game. Once you’re in the game, you’re in the game. But he always brings good energy.”