ESPN Believes Chiefs’ Underrated Signing Deserves More Recognition

The Kansas City Chiefs only made one big splash signing during free agency.

That was running back Kenneth Walker III, who is coming off being named MVP of Super Bowl LX. Kansas City gave Walker a three-year, $43.05 million contract in hopes to solve its longtime rushing attack woes. However, the Chiefs also made several underrated acquisitions that could end up as difference makers this season.

RB Emari Demercado Named ‘Nonstarter to Know’ for Kansas City Chiefs in 2026

ESPN NFL analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder recently examined and ranked each NFL roster. The Chiefs landed at No. 12, and Demercado was identified as a player who fans should familiarize with even though he isn’t going to be a starter.

“Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is now Kansas City’s primary back, but he has never had more than 230 carries in a season and played all 17 games only once (last year). The Chiefs will probably have to depend a little bit on their backups, and the top guy is Demercado, an ex-Cardinal. Similar to Walker, Demercado is good for some explosive runs and had a career average of 6.5 yards per carry over three seasons with Arizona. He also has 50 career receptions.” —Schatz

Demercado signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has been a very impactful third-down back for Arizona since then, possessing an impressive 6.5 yards per carry career average. Demercado has ripped off long runs of 49, 53, and 71 yards throughout his NFL career.

He has also accumulated over 100 receiving yards in each of his three seasons despite limited usage. Demercado could be the perfect change-of-pace back to pair with Walker given his big play speed and receiving abilities. In addition to that, Demercado brings experience as a kickoff returner on special teams to the table.

Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson to Compete for No. 2 RB Role

Demercado won’t automatically plug in as Walker’s backup. He will face competition from rookie Emmett Johnson, who Kansas City selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Johnson was a workhorse in 2025 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, recording 1,451 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 251 carries, as well as 370 receiving yards and three TDs on 46 receptions.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had huge praise for Johnson during offseason OTAs, going so far as to compare him to former great RB LeSean McCoy.

“He’s got a good feel for things,” Reid said of Johnson. “Smart kid, good kid. He’s got that lateral quickness. We had LeSean McCoy here for a bit. He’s got a little bit of that to him, where he can shift gears and still get himself up field quickly. I like the way he pass protects. I like the way he catches the football. The catching part he does easy. Most of all, I like his smarts. He’s going to help on special teams, too. Dave (special teams coordinator Dave Toub) has him in that upback position on the punt team.”

Like Demercado, Johnson could also be in the mix at kick returner. Johnson got a bit of experience at it during his collegiate days at Nebraska, but not as a senior since when became the lead RB. However, he won’t be that with the Chiefs, so he’s getting the chance to hone in on his return abilities.

“I really like the running back room,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said. “Emmett Johnson, No. 10, is really doing well, looking good. Smith’s kid — EJ — really good, strong kid. With the kickoff rules, those two guys back there, both of them are guys that are going to be working in there. I’m excited about seeing them.”