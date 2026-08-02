Chiefs Sign 15.5-Sack Former Iowa Standout in Reunion Amid Camp Injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs spent much of the 2025 campaign battling the injury bug, and unfortunately, that theme seems to have carried over into 2026. The Chiefs have been watching their players drop like flies to begin training camp, and while there is still over a month until Week 1 arrives, it is a bit concerning.

In order to keep things rolling at the team’s practices, the front office has been exploring potential moves to bring some new faces to town. An area that needs some help is the defensive line, so with that in mind, Kansas City decided to reunite with an undrafted rookie who has already spent time with the team this year.

Chiefs Sign Ethan Hurkett in Free Agency

The Chiefs’ depth along their defensive line has been tested right away this season. Backup defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, while defensive end Ashton Gillotte suffered a hamstring injury at practice last week. The team also lost Ethan Downs for the season after he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

That led the Chiefs to reunite with Ethan Hurkett, a former standout for the Iowa Hawkeyes who didn’t hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft. Hurkett spent five seasons with Iowa, but his final year with the team was his most productive, as he racked up 36 tackles, eight sacks, and a forced fumble in 13 games of action.

Hurkett already spent a brief stint with K.C. this offseason, but now, he’s back in town, and he should figure to get some reps right away with Gillotte nursing an injury. After bringing Hurkett back to town on Saturday, the Chiefs now have one open spot left on their roster, which could be used to fill another position of need in the near future.

“Only Chiefs’ move on Saturday’s NFL transaction report is the free-agent signing of former Iowa DE Ethan Hurkett, as I reported this morning,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest shared in a post on X. “He practiced with the club today, wearing No. 54. Chiefs still have one open spot remaining on the active roster.”

Chiefs Hoping to Avoid More Injuries as Training Camp Rolls on

At this stage of the game, Hurkett is probably competing for a spot on the practice squad rather than the active roster, but he will have a shot right away to stand out in the eyes of the coaching staff. Hurkett isn’t necessarily the flashiest player around, but he proved he could get to the quarterback during his time in college, so he could have value as a situational pass rusher.

The good news, at least along the defensive line, is that the Chiefs’ starters are all healthy for the time being. Even with that being said, though, the team will be hoping it doesn’t suffer any more injuries between now and the start of the season. That is probably an unrealistic wish, though, so Kansas City will have to continue to roll with the punches as best it can as the start of the new campaign draws near.