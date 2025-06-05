Chiefs Make Exciting Patrick Mahomes Announcement

Following the Kansas City Chiefs‘ blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chip on his shoulder.

“Obviously, when you lose a Super Bowl, I think there are times in workouts where you may be a little tired, and you [find] that extra added motivation to finish even harder, finish even stronger,” Mahomes told reporters during the start of Phase 3 of Organized Team Activities. “I think [the defeat] will be good for us at the end of the day.”

While Mahomes, 29, is proud of the leadership fellow veterans help provide, he also loves how new players give the team energy.

“Adding new guys gives you a new juice and a new spirit to go out there and be even better,” Mahomes noted. “A lot of young guys now, so just trying to relate to them as much as I can. But at the same time, I’m still not 30 yet, so I feel like I can for at least right now.”

While Mahomes led the Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl last season, he failed to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time since becoming a starter in 2018. Following the snub, the Chiefs couldn’t help but highlight Pro Football Focus ranking of Mahomes as the No. 1 quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL season.

The Chiefs Shared News About PFF Naming Patrick Mahomes The No. 1-Ranked QB

PFF wrote, “Mahomes still holds the top spot, but the margin has never been slimmer. His passing grade over the past two seasons sits at 86.0, a strong number but a step below the elite level we saw from 2018 through 2022.

“The supporting cast hasn’t always helped, particularly at receiver, but it’s fair to say his otherworldly level of play we saw from him from 2018 to 2022 is starting to get further and further away in the rearview mirror. That said, no one blends poise, playmaking and postseason performance like Mahomes, which is why he remains at No. 1 entering 2025, even if the field is closer than ever.”

Behind Mahomes, PFF ranked Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow at No. 2, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson at No. 3, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen at No. 4, and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts at No. 5.

Chiefs Kingdom Strongly Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 Ranking

The Chiefs’ social media shared the news of Mahomes’ No. 1 rank on Instagram, X, and their official website. One fan commented on Instagram, “good, according to everyone bro had a down year and still made it to the superbowl, who else is doing that.” One person added, “Let’s go Pat!! Time to show the whole world 🌍 Why we aren’t going anywhere 🔥.”

Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen noted how the two-time league MVP nabbed the top spot ahead of the 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024 seasons. For some reason, the 2022 list is no longer available.

“Now entering his ninth year in the NFL (and his eighth year as the Chiefs’ starter), Mahomes is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns,” McMullen wrote. “He led Kansas City to victory in 17 of his 19 starts, guiding the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in his career. In fact, through seven seasons, Mahomes – remarkably – has never finished shy of the AFC Championship Game.”