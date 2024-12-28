Analyst Makes Case for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as MVP

There are two clear frontrunners for the MVP race in the NFL, none of which are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But former NFL player Emmanuel Acho explained why Mahomes should be in the conversation of the league’s most valuable players.

“Given the criteria for MVP, it’s a shame that Patrick Mahomes is not more in the conversation,” Acho said on FS1’s “The Facility” on December 26. “We talk about value. Think about what he’s overcome. Isiah Pacheco — hurt, Clyde Edwards-Helaire started the season [with] mental health so he wasn’t playing. Hollywood Brown out of there. He had to depend on a rookie in Xavier Worthy. You have to acquire Juju Smith[-Schuster], Noah Gray, Justin Watson. I mean, think about what Patrick Mahomes has had to depend on.

“[Mahomes had] an ankle injury, and then you’re limping throughout the season — towards the end of the season with this ankle injury, three games in 11 days with an ankle injury, and you beat two playoff teams during the stretch of that three-game, 11-day stretch,” Acho continued. “Seven game-winning drives most in the National Football League, a 15 and one record. We’ve only seen that six times since the turn of the century. So what we’re suggesting is, at minimum, Patrick Mahomes has led a top-six team in the last 25 years on seven game-winning drives, and he’s not firmly cemented in the MVP conversation? If it is about value, which I’m reminding you, it is about, Mahomes should be in that dialog, in the top three, in the top four of the conversation.”

Patrick Mahomes Definitely Won’t Win MVP

A case can be made that Mahomes should at least be considered one of the most valuable players in the league. But Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson are having such great statistical seasons that they are far and away the leaders in the MVP race.

Allen, who is under center for the 12-3 Bills, has 37 total touchdowns (26 passing, 11 rushing) and 11 total turnovers (six interceptions, five fumbles).

Jackson is playing for the 11-5 Ravens and has recorded 43 total touchdowns (39 passing, four rushing) and 14 total turnovers (four interceptions, 10 fumbles).

Mahomes is leading the 16-1 Chiefs and has 28 total touchdowns (26 passing, two rushing) and 13 total turnovers (11 interceptions, two fumbles).

Based on generic stats, Jackson is the frontrunner for the MVP award. But a pair of big outings for Allen over the final two weeks could thrust him ahead of Jackson and help him win his first-ever MVP award.

Despite having an 11-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last six games, Mahomes statistically hasn’t competed with the likes of Allen and Jackson. Because of that, he won’t be winning his third MVP award this season.

X Users Make Case for Patrick Mahomes as MVP

Users on X, formerly Twitter, made their case as to why Mahomes should be in the MVP discussion.

“Some people aren’t going to like this, but Patrick Mahomes belongs in the MVP convo just based on his play in the 4th quarter this season,” one person wrote. “He’s also had to develop chemistry with guys on the fly & he’s been doing it. He hasn’t thrown an INT in 6 straight game and 2 in the last 9.”

“My goal is always to be as objective as I can so this is my honest opinion. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t deserve MVP this year,” another person wrote. “He had too many mediocre games and he doesn’t have the box score stats that casuals look at to determine MVP. However I do think he deserves to be in the conversation. His strongest arguments are obviously the overall record and level of difficulty. He had probably the worst LT situation in the league and was missing his WR1, WR2, RB1, with no run game and a washed [Travis] Kelce the entire season. The fact that they’re 15-1 and the 1 seed is remarkable.”