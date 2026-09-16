Fans Laugh at What Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Did After Chiefs Win

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made a statement against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Mahomes proved his knee is no longer an issue during the 30-10 beatdown on Monday Night Football.

After recovering from an ACL and LCL tear nine months ago, Mahomes completed 27 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown.

“Going for the end zone, it kind of gave me that confidence that I can go out there and be myself,” Mahomes told reporters of his rushing score. “I just wanted to play. I had done so much rehab and so much work to put myself in this position.”

“I just wanted to get out there and play,” Mahomes continued. “This is what you do it for. That was definitely the moment, physically, to say all this work has paid off. I didn’t feel anything.”

Before kickoff, Mahomes shared his pregame kiss with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, on the sidelines. While the three-time Super Bowl MVP credited Brittany for helping him through his rehab, she came in with another unexpected assists on Monday night.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Held His Mouth Guard During the Chiefs Postgame Press Conference

Brittany, 31, celebrated the Chiefs’ victory with a celebratory post on Instagram. She wrote, “Just so thankful you are back on the field 15!❤️.” However, the last photo in the album, which shows the Kansas City Curren co-owner holding her husband’s mouth guard drew a strong reaction.

One fan commented, “We saw him chewing on his mouth guard the whole game! 😂😂😂.” Makeup artist Bex Pichelmann wrote, “You really do be holding it all down! 😂😂” to which Brittany responded, “Try my best🥹🙏🏼🫶🏼.”

Kelly Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, added, “Not the retainer holder 🤣🤣🤣.” Invisalign’s official account added, “Welcome back! 🙌 Britt coming through with the assist. 👏❤️.” Mahomes simply wrote, “😍😍😍.” NFL analyst Erin Andrews commented, “Loooook at my gal.”

Brittany Mahomes Trolled ESPN Analysts for Picking the Broncos to Win

Before kickoff, all four panelists on the ESPN morning show, “Get Up,” Mike Greenberg, Dominique Foxworth, Tedy Bruschi, and Rex Ryan, picked Denver to defeat Kansas City in Week 1.

Brittany posted a photo of their unanimous selections on her Instagram Stories after the Chiefs won and wrote, “Ooopsies.”

The driving force behind Kansas City’s victory, the team’s new superstar running back, Kenneth Walker. “Y’all were asking, ‘What’s the difference with our offense?’ And I said, ‘K9.’ Like, it’s just that simple,” Mahomes told reporters.

“It’s the way he’s able to run the ball, catch the ball. I threw a little hot to him there on that read that was probably going to be a big play, but it’s just a special ability to run the ball tough between the tackles and then when he does bounce it, he has the speed to go all the way, and so we’ll utilize him.”