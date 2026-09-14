Brittany Mahomes Makes Personal Announcement Before Chiefs-Broncoos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1. After an arduous nine month os rehabbing from a torn ACL and MCL, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes defied the odds and is ready to start.

“This has always been the goal,” Mahomes told reporters of suiting up for Week 1. “It was a long offseason, a lot of work and a lot of great people around me—trainers, [my wife,] Brittany, and my family, supporting me.

“But now I get to go out there and play the sport I love. Super excited – I get to play at Arrowhead against a great opponent and go out there and be myself.”

As for wearing a knee brace, “I’ll wear it,” he said. “It was kinda designed for my type of injury. I was one of the first people to get it. I’m very comfortable with it.”

Fans can expect to see Brittany at Arrowhead Stadium for the Monday Night Football game. Just one day before the primetime matchup, the mom of three shared some exciting news of her own.

Brittany Mahomes Teamed Up With Dani Austin for a New Hairspray Launch

Brittany, a co-owner of the Kansas City Current and Adidas brand ambassador, launched a new product alongside influencer and Divi creator Dani Austin—a strong, soft-hold hairspray.

While the 31-year-old shared the announcement on the eve of the Chiefs-Broncos games, the product won’t be available until September 22.

Brittany always shows up to Chiefs games in full glam, so venturing into the beauty space seems like a natural fit. Divi called the hairspray “our biggest launch yet” on Instagram. Austin created the haircare and scalp company in 2022 after failing to find products to help with her hair loss.

“I figured there were probably a lot of other women going through something similar that just weren’t talking about it,” she told D Magazine. “So I started sharing bits and pieces of it, and I discovered this hidden epidemic of women that were struggling with hair loss.”

Brittany Mahomes Credits Patrick Mahomes for Navigating Their Life in the Spotlight

While Mahomes is arguably the face of the NFL, the spotlight on the couple grew even bigger amid teammate Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Brittany and the two-time league MVP attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding in New York City in July.

“It’s been a really big adjustment,” Brittany said of her growing platform in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. “I’ve had a lot of lessons, hard lessons, to learn.”

However, she leans on Mahomes for guidance. “He’s constantly been there explaining to me that this stuff doesn’t matter and just stay true to who you are and stay worrying about the things that matter to you. He’s got me through it…

“I could have truly never gotten to the place I am today without Patrick,” she added. “He truly supports anything and everything that I want to do.”