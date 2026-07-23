Chiefs Fans Remain Divided on Arrowhead Move Despite First Look at New $3 Billion Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs have unveiled the first renderings of their planned $3 billion Kansas stadium. While some praised the modern design, the announcement also sparked mixed emotions from fans still torn about leaving legendary Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Fans Praise the Design but Say Leaving Arrowhead Is Bittersweet

Following the announcement, KCTV spoke with Chiefs fans who viewed the renderings.

Several said the stadium maintains the look and feel of Arrowhead.

“It kind of does, it’s very similar — which fans will like because the fans really love the Arrowhead experience,” one fan said.

Another supporter agreed.

“Well, it reminds me a lot of Arrowhead, right off the bat. It looks a lot like Arrowhead so that impresses me a lot.”

Other fans pointed to features including the glass roof, imagery honoring military flyovers, and displays celebrating former Chiefs players.

“I would love to have a dome to get a Super Bowl here,” one fan said.

Still, many admitted the transition away from Arrowhead will be emotional.

“I’m excited, but sad at the same time,” another fan said.

“It’s iconic, it’s an iconic stadium in the NFL. There’s been some great games in there. So it’s bittersweet.”

Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt Says New Stadium Will Honor Arrowhead’s Legacy

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Alongside the renderings, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the project is designed to preserve the traditions that have made Arrowhead one of the NFL’s most recognizable venues while improving the fan experience.

“Today we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home,” Hunt said in the team’s announcement.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that.”

Hunt added that the design balances the franchise’s history with its future.

“It’s spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom.”

He also highlighted several features already confirmed.

“While we’re still finalizing many of the details, there are a few things we know for sure: it will hold 70,000 fans, it will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and the whole building will be built for noise.”

According to the Chiefs, the stadium will feature a fully enclosed roof with translucent ETFE panels, seating for approximately 70,000 fans, more than 20,000 parking spaces, and a design intended to maximize crowd noise. The venue will also include a Drum Deck, an expanded Chiefs Hall of Honor, a significantly larger Chiefs Team Store, and a mixed-use entertainment district surrounding the stadium.

The roof will feature more than 400,000 square feet of translucent panels above the playing surface, allowing natural light inside while preserving visibility for military flyovers.

New Stadium Project Carries an Estimated $8.2 Billion Economic Impact

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According to the Chiefs, the stadium project, new team headquarters, and surrounding developments are expected to generate an estimated $8.2 billion in economic impact during construction while creating 36,500 full-time equivalent job-years.

Once completed, the development is projected to support approximately 8,500 full-time equivalent jobs annually and generate about $1.5 billion in annual economic impact.

The project will be financed through a public-private partnership, with the public portion funded through STAR bonds and the Attracting Professional Sports to Kansas Fund. The Chiefs said those funding mechanisms are designed so that no new state taxes will be created and there will be no negative impact on the Kansas state budget. The remaining costs will be privately funded.