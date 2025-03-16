Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Recovering From Plastic Surgery

Hi, Subscriber

Fans have noticed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been out the public eye as of late, and some are speculating about why.

Taylor Swift and her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs have been difficult to spot lately, although they did step out in New York City over the weekend. The couple was seen entering Del Frisco’s Grille on Friday night, in photos obtained by the outlet Deuxmoi.

But, in general, it’s been a quiet time for Swift and Kelce ever since her historic Eras Tour ended in late 2024 and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in February.

The absence has led some fans to speculate that she’s laying low following some plastic surgery.

Fans Comment on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Being MIA

On a Reddit board about the famous couple, one person shared a screencap of a tweet from Daily Mail Celebrity with the headlined, “Taylor Swift is in hiding and concerned insiders say they know why.”

So, fans started speculating about her absence, which led some to guess that she’s had plastic surgery and needs time to heal. Of course, these people are only guessing, and nobody has any proof of Swift going under the knife, ever.

“I assume more plastic surgery that has to heal,” one commenter said, which garnered a few supportive responses.

“Probably under the knife,” another guessed. “Plastic surgery is the betting favorite,” one more stated.

Others speculated that Swift was hiding due to Blake Lively’s lawsuit, into which Swift has gotten lumped.

“She’s hiding out because of the lawsuit,” one stated. “She knows when she pops up it will generate more posts that include her being Blake’s dragon..It’s not dying down and she can’t do anything to detach herself from it. If Tree tries to intervene, Justin’s lawyer will scream it from the rooftops.  She’s stuck in a situation she can’t get herself out of.”

Doctors Weigh In on Taylor Swift

In an Instagram post shared last week, Stephen T. Greenberg MD, FACS, a board certified celebrity plastic surgeon and expert, discusses what plastic surgery he believes Swift has had done.

“Did Taylor Swift have cosmetic surgery?” he asks in the post. “I think Taylor Swift may have had an upper (blepharoplasty) along with some fillers. Which celebrity would you like to see me do next?”

Blepharoplasty, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is eyelid surgery and “a procedure that reduces bagginess from your lower eyelids and removes excess skin from your upper eyelids.

In December 2024, London-based Dr. Jonny Betteridge has also stated that he thought Swift could have gotten blepharoplasty. “This is to help with hooding of the eyes and under eye bags,” he said in a clip on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail.

“Of all the speculations, none seem to linger as much as the supposed nose job,” ERDEM notes in a February 2025 feature. “A more refined and narrow nose, when comparing photos from the early days of her career to now, has led to debates. Despite the buzz, Taylor Swift has never confirmed having undergone any rhinoplasty.”

While people love to speculate, and Swift and her camp have never stated that she’s had work done, so it’s possible she’s had nothing done at all. Either way, she’s a beauty.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

