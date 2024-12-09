Fans Question Why Chiefs’ Newest Pass Rusher Was a Healthy Scratch

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The Kansas City Chiefs surprised many people before Sunday Night Football in Week 15 when they released their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff and the list included defensive end Josh Uche.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their opinions about the decision.

“… Josh Uche cannot possibly be that bad, right? The Chiefs pass rush is simply not good on their own,” one person wrote.

“What in the actual [expletive] is our problem with Uche?! You traded for a dude who makes perfect sense and just refuse to use him? Whyyyy,” another person wrote.

“The Uche trade is going to be so confusing,” another person wrote. “Was he just insurance if (Charles) Omenihu wasn’t able to go post-ACL?”

“They didn’t give up much for him but the Josh Uche signing is disappointing,” another person wrote.

The Chiefs traded for Uche on October 28 in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. As a former second-round pick, Uche had flashed potential during his first six seasons with the New England Patriots. But he has done very little over the last month to prove he was worth trading for ahead of the November 1 deadline.

From Weeks 9-12 Uche averaged nine snaps per game for the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Reference. He then played just one snap against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 before being inactive for Week 14.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid did not address Uche being inactive during his postgame press conference on December 8.

Chiefs Clinch AFC West With Win Over Chargers

The 19-17 win over the Chargers in Week 14 clinched the AFC West title for the Chiefs for a ninth straight season.

Overall, the Chiefs-Chargers Sunday Night Football outing was a defensive battle. The Chiefs managed to squeak out a win by way of a 31-yard field goal by Matthew Wright that hit off of the left upright and went through the uprights as time expired.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-37 pass attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed four times for 17 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce was Kansas City’s leading receiver with five catches on six targets for 45 yards. Veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins caught Mahomes’s lone touchdown pass and finished with four catches on nine targets for 32 yards. Running back Isiah Pacheco led the backfield with 14 rush attempts for 55 yards.

On defense, the two-time defending Super Bow champions held the Chargers’ offense to 288 total yards. The unit managed to sack Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert three times, allowed the Chargers to convert less than 50% of their third downs (6-13), and gave up just 3.9 yards per attempt on the ground, per ESPN.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Week 15 Victory

X users reacted to Kansas City’s Week 15 victory over Los Angeles.

“There was no doubt. We are the best. Super Bowl winners incoming. Way too easy lol.. the other teams really gotta step it up if they wanna win against us lmao,” one person wrote.

“Respect the wins. But man. I am tired of yall now haha. Couldn’t even watch the game today. No interested. They keep winning close ones,” another person wrote.