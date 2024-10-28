Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Trade Draft Capital for Former Second-Round Pass Rusher: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs trade for Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche.

Getty The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for New England Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made another trade according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, among others.

On October 28, Rapoport relayed that “the [New England] Patriots are trading pass-rusher Josh Uche to the Chiefs, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.” Later, he added that Kansas City is sending a 2026 sixth-round draft pick in return for Uche.

This trade compensation was confirmed by FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, and the aforementioned Garafolo also reminded that “Josh Uche turned down significantly more money elsewhere as a free agent in March to stay with the Patriots, saying, ‘There’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I can’t envision myself playing for another team.’”

Uche was selected 60th overall in 2020 and has never played a snap for anyone other than New England. He recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2022 and has 20.5 sacks on his career. The 26-year-old has also accumulated 19 career tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles and 34 QB hits according to Pro Football Reference.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Comments

Chiefs Trade Draft Capital for Former Second-Round Pass Rusher: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x