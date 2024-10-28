Chiefs Trade Draft Capital for Former Second-Round Pass Rusher: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have made another trade according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, among others.

On October 28, Rapoport relayed that “the [New England] Patriots are trading pass-rusher Josh Uche to the Chiefs, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.” Later, he added that Kansas City is sending a 2026 sixth-round draft pick in return for Uche.

This trade compensation was confirmed by FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, and the aforementioned Garafolo also reminded that “Josh Uche turned down significantly more money elsewhere as a free agent in March to stay with the Patriots, saying, ‘There’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I can’t envision myself playing for another team.’”

Uche was selected 60th overall in 2020 and has never played a snap for anyone other than New England. He recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2022 and has 20.5 sacks on his career. The 26-year-old has also accumulated 19 career tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles and 34 QB hits according to Pro Football Reference.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.